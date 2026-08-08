South Africa coach Erasmus wary of struggling Argentina

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South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus insists the world champions face a “massive challenge” against Argentina on Saturday (9.10pm, SA time) despite the recent poor form of their opponents.

The Springboks stretched a winning Test run to 11 matches with home victories over England, Scotland and Wales during July in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Facing the same northern-hemisphere teams in South America, the Pumas beat Wales but lost to Scotland and England in an ill-tempered clash.

Argentina thought they had scored a late try against England, giving them a chance to draw the Test.

When Australian referee Angus Gardner disallowed it after a lengthy review, Pumas fly-half Tomas Albornoz was furious.

The playmaker had to be physically restrained by a teammate and coaches as he remonstrated with the match official and has since been banned for four matches, starting with the Springboks.

However, the absence of the outstanding playmaker and goal-kicker has not soothed the nerves of Erasmus ahead of the one-off Test at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani in the Argentine capital.

“Argentina are a quality outfit, and we are preparing for a physical and gruelling battle,” said Erasmus, a key coaching figure in the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup triumphs of South Africa.

“They are a well-coached team who have tested us in the last few years, so it will be a good challenge for us.

“They gave us one of the biggest hidings we have suffered since I became involved with the Springboks in 2018.”

Erasmus said he was unhappy that the international had been called a warm-up match for South Africa ahead of a four-Test home series against New Zealand from August 22.

“This match was not planned with that reason in mind -- it was always about honouring our relationship with Argentina,” he insisted.

Because of the All Blacks tour, the annual Rugby Championship southern hemisphere tournament, which includes two matches between the Springboks and Pumas, has been scrapped this year.

South Africa are fielding an experimental team, containing just five probable starters for the first New Zealand Test.

The match marks the return following injuries of fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager and captain and flanker Siya Kolisi.

Only two of the team that started a 43-0 romp against Wales in Durban - full-back Aphelele Fassi and scrum-half Cobus Reinach - keep their places.

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has handed a starting debut to tighthead prop Francisco Moreno.

Hooker Leonel Oviedo and back-row pair Juan Penoucos and Juan Martin Scelzo could earn their first Test caps from the bench.

Teams (15-1):

Argentina: Geronimo Prisciantelli; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, Ignacio Mendy; Santiago Carreras, Simon Benitez Cruz; Joaquin Moro, Benjamin Grondona, Pablo Matera (capt); Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Francisco Moreno, Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger. Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Tomas Rapetti, Efrain Elias, Juan Penoucos, Juan Martin Scelzo, Agustin Moyano, Matias Moroni. Coach: Felipe Contepomi (ARG)

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi; Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Boan Venter. Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zachary Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Cobus Wiese, Marco van Staden, Morne van den Berg, Handré Pollard. Coach: Rassie Erasmus (SA)

Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG) - AFP

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