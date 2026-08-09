All Black Tuipulotu surprised after Sharks include Nonu

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New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu said he was “surprised” that South African club the Sharks had included former All Black Ma’a Nonu in the matchday 23 to face the tourists.

The Sharks tackle New Zealand in Indian Ocean port city Durban on Tuesday in the second match of a “Greatest Rivalry” series, and 44-year-old Nonu is among the eight replacements.

“I did not expect him to be named. I am certainly looking forward to it. A lot of the boys know him and are close to him,” Tuipulotu told reporters.

“It is no secret how long his playing career has been. His career has been this long because he is a true professional of the game and he has been blessed to keep playing.

“I think it will be quite a spectacle to see him against us, and we will certainly look forward to that.

“I might catch up with him after the match and give him a jab or two,” joked Tuipulotu, who captained the tourists to a 38-21 victory over the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday.

A centre/winger, two-time Rugby World Cup winner Nonu made 103 Test appearances for New Zealand between 2003 and 2015, scoring 155 points.

The Sharks announced last month that the New Zealander was joining them as a player mentor, but did not say whether he would continue playing.

He joined them from Toulon, where, aged 44, he became the oldest player to feature in the French Top 14 competition.

“Nonu joins the club primarily in a mentorship and leadership capacity, working alongside the coaching staff to support player development and strengthen a high-performance culture,” said the Sharks.

He has been included in a matchday 23 lacking most of the Sharks’ top players, who are with the Springboks ahead of a four-Test series against the All Blacks from August 22.

Wingers Edwill van der Merwe and Ethan Hooker, centre Andre Esterhuizen, tighthead prop Thomas du Toit and lock Eben Etzebeth are in the South Africa team playing Argentina on Saturday.

Another absentee is injured loosehead prop Ox Nche, leaving fly-half Vusi Moyo and replacement forward Vincent Tshituka as the only current Springboks in the Sharks squad.

Sharks tighthead prop Vincent Koch is a 2019 and 2023 World Cup winner, but the 36-year-old has not been considered for national team duty this season.

Sharks (15-1): Zekhethelo Siyaya; Donovan Don, Jurenzo Julius, Murray Koster, Litelihle Bester; Vusi Moyo, Bradley Davids; Nick Hatton (capt), Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi; Emile van Heerden, Hendre Stassen; Vincent Koch, Eduan Swart, Nemo Roelofse. Replacements: Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubekha, Simphiwe Ngobese, Vincent Tshituka, Matt Romao, Ivan van Zyl, Luan Giliomee, Ma’a Nonu. Coach: JP Pietersen

AFP

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