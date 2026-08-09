Bring your friends and bring your kids - EP U21 hockey captain’s rallying cry to supporters

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Eastern Province women's captain Jorja Andrews is calling on local hockey supporters to get behind the hosts when the SA Under-21 IPT gets under way in Gqeberha on Monday.

Eastern Province women’s captain Jorja Andrews has urged hockey supporters to “bring your friends and bring your kids” as she prepares to lead the hosts into the SA U21 Interprovincial Tournament starting on Monday.

The national tournament, from August 10 to 14, will see the country’s leading U21 provincial sides descend on Gqeberha, with matches at KC March Astro and Grey High School.

EP have been drawn in Pool A alongside Western Province, North West and Free State.

They open against WP on Monday (1.45pm) before facing North West on Tuesday and Free State on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each pool advance to Thursday’s semifinals, with medal and classification matches on Friday.

Leading Eastern Province is a responsibility Andrews has embraced.

“To lead this team means everything to me and being able to do that on our home turf is such an incredible opportunity for all of us to put on a show for our family and friends here at home,” Andrews said.

“I am striving to be the leader the girls can come to in any situation, whether they need someone to lean on or want to have some fun.

“I want to give them words of wisdom and also be able to put my money where my mouth is when it’s time to step up.”

Above all, Andrews wants to lead by example.

“I want to be the leader the girls feel comfortable with and know has their backs no matter what.”

She believes home support could prove just as important as any tactical preparation.

“The opportunity we have this year being on our home turf and playing in front of families and friends is going to make a difference.

“At KC March and Grey, the support will get us through those phases where we feel like there might not be much left in the tank.

“Then you hear your dad or your sister, or someone in the crowd hyping you up, and you just get that second wind you needed.”

Although medals remain the goal, Andrews said success would also be measured by executing what the squad has worked on.

“I would consider a successful tournament one where we implement everything our coaches have trained us to do. We are looking to perform, do our best and have a lot of fun while doing that.”

She said unity had become one of the group’s defining characteristics.

“We’ve spoken a lot about unity being one of the core principles of our team, so being able to perform not just individually but as a team would make it a successful tournament.”

“We have put a lot of effort and work into making this team, and it would mean a lot to all the EP players to have you come out and support us. We are ready for this tournament, and hopefully you guys are too.”

EP Women group fixtures:

Monday: vs Western Province, 1.45pm — KC March

Tuesday: vs North West, 5.15pm — KC March

Wednesday: vs Free State, 3.30pm — KC March

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