Racing out of the top drawer at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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A packed Aldo Scribante Raceway was treated to a spectacular day of wheel-to-wheel motorsport on Saturday when the Northern Regions Extreme Festival descended on the Gqeberha circuit, bringing a potent mix of upcountry talent and some of the Eastern Cape’s finest.

With several Algoa Motorsport Club competitors throwing themselves into battle against the visiting drivers, the stage was set for a day of high-speed entertainment, and the racing certainly lived up to expectations.

From the opening laps, the action was fast and furious, with drivers pushing their machinery to the limit around the challenging 2,48km Aldo Scribante circuit.

There was little room for error, with several classes producing close battles and intense scraps for position.

One of the standout performances of the day came from young Joshua Moore, who produced a sensational display in the ATE VW Challenge.

Moore was involved in a thrilling battle with fellow youngster Christopher Tait, with the pair trading paint-free but intensely close blows in a series of door-to-door and bumper-to-bumper encounters.

The two drivers showed impressive maturity under pressure, refusing to give an inch while maintaining the sort of close racing that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

When the dust finally settled, it was Moore who emerged on top, taking the overall honours.

Gerald Beech also enjoyed a confidence-boosting outing in the Dunlop V8 Supercars. He delivered a strong performance to claim victory in the GT2 class and added another accolade to his day when he was voted Driver of the Day in the V8 class.

The BMW M///Performance Spares Naturally Aspirated Cup produced another strong showing from the local contingent, with Timothy Ball emerging as the star of the massive Class C field. Ball kept his cool in a competitive field to secure class honours.

There was also plenty of family rivalry in the Ball camp, with Timothy’s father, Dean Ball, finishing third in Class B of the Turbo Cup.

The Phillips family were also represented in the results, with Steven Phillips claiming third place in Class D of the N/A Cup, while his son, Duncan, brought his car home eighth in Class C.

In the GT Sports and Saloon category, James Moore added another podium finish to the family’s successful day, securing third place overall in Class X.

With the Northern Regions competitors providing plenty of opposition and the local drivers more than willing to take the fight to them, the event delivered exactly what fans had come to see — fast cars, close racing and plenty of action.

The action will resume at Aldo Scribante Raceway this weekend when the National Extreme Festival makes its second stop of the year at the venue.

The class results were:

DigitFMS111s/GT Sports & Saloons/Superhatch

GT-A: 1 Mark du Toit, 2 Jared Rossouw, 3 Wayne Robb

GT-B: 1 Jonathan Visser, 2 Wayne Spicer

Sports & Saloons-A: 1 Lindsay Clur, 2 Tihan van Rooyen, 3 Melanie Spurr

Sports & Saloons-B: 1 Piet Potgieter, 2 Mike O’Sullivan, 3 Ernest Heather

Sports & Saloons-C: 1 Henry van Vledder, 2 Troy Starr, 3 Dean Parker

Sports & Saloons-D: Mimi le Roux

Sports & Saloons-X: 1 Mark Els, 2 Wouter Roos, 3 James Moore

Superhatch-A: 1 Joshua du Toit

Superhatch-T1: 1 Arthur Horne

Superhatch-T2: 1 George Aldrich

DOE/CIM Lubricants Formula Vee: 1 Jaco Schriks, 2 Kyle Watt, 3 Peter Hills

Dunlop V8 Supercars

GT1: 1 Terry Wilford, 2 Warren Lombard, 3 Franco di Matteo

GT2: 1 Gerald Beech, 2 Steve Herbst, 3 Wayne Spicer

GTX: 1 Izak Spies

ATE VW Challenge

VW-A: 1 Joshua Moore, 2 Christopher Tait, 3 Ian Walker

VW-B: 1 Sebastian Bouilliart, 2 Jonathan Konig, 3 Max Corbett

VW-C: 1 Elna Croeser, 2 Andy Gossman, 3 Stuart Konig

VW-T: 1 Luke Hill

BMW M///Performance Turbo Cup

Class A: 1 Lee Thompson, 2 Anton Pommersheim, 3 Leon Loubscher

Class B: 1 Wessel Mostert, 2 Ethan Coetzee, 3 Dean Ball

Class C: 1 Reinhardt Miller, 2 Oz Biagioni, 3 Anand Naidu

Class D: 1 Sayen Moodley, 2 Craig Herbst, 3 Gerald Anthony

BMW M/// Performance N/A Cup

Class B: 1 Richard Gerntholtz, 2 Andre van Vuuren, 3 Ignus du Plessis

Class C: 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Claudio Jardim, 3 Nicholas Herbst

Class D: 1 Henry Platt, 2 Justin Brown, 3 Steven Phillips

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