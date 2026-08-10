Thato Kabeli cracks 100km Swiss Alps Endurance Run

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Thato Kabeli tackles the start of the 100km Swiss Alps Endurance Run. The first 10km comprised 1,400m of climbing.

Barkly East’s Thato Kabeli, one of SA’s star trail runners, was back in Europe this past week competing in his second mountain trail event at the 100km Swiss Alps Endurance Run.

Kabeli, who does the bulk of his training in the region of the former Tiffindell Ski Resort, has been a regular on SA’s trails for some time.

While he has won events in SA, his sixth-place finish out of a field of 407 in the Alps run is his best result internationally.

The Daily Dispatch spoke to Kabeli before and after the race.

He had picked up a knee injury the week before, obviously a big concern for a 100km event in the mountains.

He underwent treatment and took five days off to rest, and felt nothing when walking.

However, in a final distance run he felt some pain at 24km and stopped, thinking: “I have to finish — even if I come last.”

When he ran the Mont Blanc in 2025, he was pain-free and did really well, so with a second trip into the Alps, he was sure he could do better.

The Mont Blanc has an elevation of 6,150m, while the Alps 100 is 6,250m, so not too much of a difference.

As it happened, it was the downhills that would test his knee, which was to be expected.

There were many tricky aspects of the Alps 100, including crossing the Aspi-Titter and Muhebach-Fungayen suspension bridges.

“I am so glad that I crossed the suspension bridges in daylight and not in the dark,” Kabeli said.

“Just after crossing the bridge, here come the stepladders — so scary when you look down, you are shaking.

“At one point I was thinking to myself, whoever changed this to a night race, what was in his or her mind?

“Because for me it is dangerous to be a night race.

“I was happy when I was able to overcome my thoughts.”

The knee pain was worst on the downhills and had him walking and running up or on the few flat sections.

In the end, it was all worthwhile and he was elated at finishing sixth.

“I especially enjoyed being in the Alps representing South Africa.

“It was a huge experience and I hope I can return in 2027,” he said.

Grobler Basson, Kabeli’s coach, was ecstatic.

“Thato will obviously rest, recover and get the knee fully recovered,” he said.

“Our next target is to do the Sky Run again and chase the record.

“There will be a three-month schedule of training in the mountains and we’ll be ready.”

By finishing the Alps 100 in under 25 hours, Kabeli has qualified to participate in the Western States 100 Miler, the oldest trail run in the US.

Kabeli and Grobler have confirmed it is on the cards.

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Daily Dispatch