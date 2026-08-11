Blues, All Blacks collide; Eagles continue fight for survival in Super League

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Buffaloes RFC's Logan Basson is swamped by WSU Eagles players Asakhanya Moshani and Owen Posholi (6) during their Super League game at Baysville School of Skills on Saturday. Buffs beat the WSU Eagles 36-21.

There will be a crucial varsity clash between the University of Fort Hare Blues and the WSU All Blacks in the Border Super League at the Potsdam Field on Saturday.

A win for either team will boost their run in the league title race.

The Blues are in third place on the log with 33 points after eight matches, while the All Blacks are fifth on the log with 30 from six.

The top spot is occupied by East London Police, who have a bye this weekend. The Bobbies have 44 points in their 10 games.

They have one game in hand, which will be played in two weeks.

Struggling WSU Eagles welcome Swallows at the Zamokulungisa Field.

The Eagles are sitting at the bottom of the standings, winless in eight of their outings.

They will want to use home advantage and get maximum points from the game and rescue themselves from the relegation zone.

For Swallows it is all about pushing for Brutten Ten and Eastern Cape Super 14 spots, which need clubs to be within the top six.

Iinyoni are currently in eighth position on 19 points.

Fort Beaufort United and Old Boys will meet at Thubalethu High School on Saturday.

It will be Old Boys’ last game of the league, and they will aim for maximum points and make sure that the Eagles do not come close to them.

Old Boys have 11 points while Eagles have two.

It is squeaky bum time in the Premier League this weekend again between Lovedale College and Rising Stars at the top of the table.

The title race promises to go down to the wire. Lovedale have 44 points in 10 games while Stars are on 43 in nine matches.

Stars will play the Black Eagles at the Jongilanga Field in Kwelera as they aim to keep the gap narrow at the top.

Lovedale travel to the Nqamakwe Field to face the Ngculu Zebras.

Other matches will see Ocean Sweepers against Busy Boys at the Zikwaba Field, Winter Rose welcome the Ncera Leopards at the NU13 Mdantsane Field, and the Ntlaza Lions play United Brothers in Ntlaza.

Lastly, the Berlin Tigers will host the Wallabies in Berlin.

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