EP suffer big defeats against WP in U21 IPT openers

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Eastern Province had a day to forget after both the men's and women's sides were put to the sword by their Western Province counterparts on the opening day of the U21 IPT at KC March Astro on Monday. Pictured here are Iman Bonnasse from EP and Paige Thomas from WP

Eastern Province’s U21 sides were handed a harsh opening-day reality check at the IPT in Gqeberha on Monday, with both the men and women suffering heavy defeats to Western Province.

The EP men went down 12-1 to reigning U21 champions WP in their Pool A clash, while the women were beaten 8-0 by last year’s losing finalists in Pool B at the KC March Astro.

In what was the final fixture of the day, WP made a blistering start against EP, with Matthew de Olivera converting two penalty corners in the sixth and 10th minutes before Reuben Sendzul added a third in the 12th minute, also from a penalty corner, as WP took a commanding 3-0 lead into the first break.

The visitors extended their lead through Joshua Mettler in the 17th minute before EP captain Xander Elkington pulled one back from a penalty corner in the 22nd.

EP’s Ben Atkinson was shown a yellow card in the 29th minute before Sendzul restored WP’s four-goal advantage; the visitors taking a 5-1 lead into halftime.

WP continued their dominance after the break, with Litha Kraai converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute before EP’s Ameer Muller was shown a yellow card four minutes later.

Sendzul completed his hat-trick in the 41st minute, with WP leading 7-1 heading into the final quarter.

Despite their commanding lead and a brief rain delay which brought a halt to proceedings, WP continued to pile on the pressure, with Kraai, Joe Gitlin and Joshua le Roux adding to the score as WP closed out a dominant victory.

Earlier in the day, WP Women demolished the hosts 8-0 in their Pool B clash at the same venue.

The clash saw both coastal rivals looking to get one over on their opponents, and it was a cagey opening eight minutes.

The visitors took the lead through a ninth-minute strike from Leah du Plessis before a second goal by Jodie Blows in the 14th minute gave WP a two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter.

Constant loss of possession, coupled with wet turf underfoot and a lack of momentum, made it difficult for EP to gain a foothold in the match, as Blows added two more goals in the 20th and 28th minutes, helping WP take a commanding 4-0 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw WP continue to command possession, and with the team missing two chances, Ruby Kraus took matters into her own hands, netting WP’s fifth with five minutes left in the third quarter.

With the rain returning just as the final quarter got underway, WP continued to put pressure on the home side, with two Kraus strikes — one a field goal and one from a penalty corner — and another penalty corner converted by Juliana Million in the final minutes of the match.

Results:

Men

Pool A: WP 5 WP Peninsula 1; North West 0 SA U18 Boys 3; WP 12 EP 1.

Pool B: Northern Blues 2 KZN Raiders 1; Southern Gauteng 2 Free State 0.

Women

Pool A: Northern Blues 3 WP Peninsula 0; Southern Gauteng 3 SA U18 Girls 5.

Pool B: North West 8 Free State 0; WP 8 EP 0.

For a full list of tournament fixtures and pool standings, click here.

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