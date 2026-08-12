Ageless Fourie back in Bok mix for opening Test against New Zealand

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Veteran forward Deon Fourie has been called up to the Springbok rugby squad after playing a starring role for the Stormers against the touring All Blacks last week

A stunning display for the Stormers against the All Blacks in Cape Town on Friday has earned veteran utility forward Deon Fourie an urgent late call-up to the Springbok rugby squad.

The 39-year-old, who doubles up as a loose forward and hooker, joined up with Bok the squad in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

His last Test for the Springboks was the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson praised Fourie’s efforts after the New Zealand clash.

“It was an incredible performance from a guy who’s again coming back from a serious injury,” he said.

“He’s almost 40. He made three tackles in 15 seconds, and two of them were try-saving.

“Deon is remarkable.”

Fourie, who turns 40 on 25 September, produced a superb 61-minute stint in the opening match of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour at Cape Town Stadium as the Stormers held the world’s No 2-ranked team to 14-14 before going down 38-21.

The openside flank scored a try from four carries, won a game-high two turnovers, and made 14 tackles while missing just one.

Fourie will add invaluable experience to Erasmus’ quality list of forwards for the historic series, which kicks off at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 22.

The Springboks travelled back to South Africa in two groups from Argentina on Sunday and Monday, with the last group scheduled to arrive in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Fourie has earned 13 Test caps since making his debut in 2022 at the age of 35, last appearing against the All Blacks in the 2023 World Cup final, when he came off the bench to play hooker for 77 minutes.

Since then, he has suffered a serious knee injury, an ankle issue, a serious bicep injury and most recently knee ligament damage against Ulster in May.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said he would not be cutting back on his original squad ahead of the opening Test against the All Blacks.

“We don’t want to trim the squad. The squad is currently around 40 players. We have 15 guys in South Africa and toured with 26 in Argentina, that’s 41,” he said.

“So we’re not going to trim the squad. New Zealand are touring with 44, so we would rather add more guys to the squad to get the numbers up to 44. So, nobody has to be cut.

“The team selection on making the right team for the first Test match is only two weeks away.

“So in the next two weeks we’ll have to look at our injuries and then we’ll pick the team that we hope can try and beat New Zealand in the first Test match.

“Our discipline was also relatively good against Argentina, but what we need to sort out is our attack.

“A number of players were short on game time returning from injury, but getting them through 80 minutes was always going to affect our fluency.

“The positive is that we got them through the game.”

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