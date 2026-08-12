Chippa coach urges players to sustain intensity throughout fixtures as they prepare for Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Justice Figareido of Chippa United controls possession during the Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter insists his team need to ignite the same fire in the second half as they do in the first, urging them to sustain their intensity throughout matches.

This comes after the Gqeberha team drew 1-1 with Richards Bay at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday, marking their second consecutive draw in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Chilli Boys struck early, as new signing Ntuthuko Mlotshwa celebrated his debut goal for Chippa, firing his team into the lead after just 23 minutes.

However, their opponents capitalised on Chippa’s slow start in the second half, equalising through Baggio Tuli-Ngenovali Nashixwa.

“I just feel it’s two points dropped,” Truter said.

“It’s our home game according to the fixture, and I felt we could have walked away with three points here today, especially with the big chances we had at the end for Justice Figuareido.

“Other than that, I think it was a very good display in the first half. We managed to score the goal.

“We had another one or two big chances, but decision-making may have let us down.

“Maybe there are some technical issues that we need to sort out.

“This is our second game where we come out in the second half so slow out the blocks, and this time we got punished for it.

“Against Golden Arrows as well, we were very slow.

“The second half started, and we were put under pressure for long periods during that game.

“In this game as well, we got punished in the first 15 minutes with the shot from outside the box.

“But other than that, when the structure was right, we looked good during certain periods of the game.

“And then we also managed to control some phases, which I’m happy about, but not too happy about the application.”

Truter also expressed dissatisfaction with his players’ concentration levels during critical game moments.

He emphasised the importance of addressing these issues sooner rather than later.

Chippa opened their PSL league campaign with a goalless draw against Arrows.

“We are unbeaten, but still the progression needs to be there.

“The growth needs to be there, and the focus needs to be there to concede from that goal and then think they had another chance from about 30 metres out.

“But other than that, they hardly troubled us with chances created or goal attempts,” Truter said.

“So, it’s something to manage, something to look into, something to rectify before this weekend.

“We have Pirates, who are the defending champions, this weekend, so it’s a game where you can’t afford to put your foot around.

“It’s a game where you can’t afford to switch off because you will get punished.

“But we’ll take the point.

“It’s a two-point drop, as I said, and work on our shortcomings for our next game.”

Chippa play the Buccaneers at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald