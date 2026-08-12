Hudson Park and Cambridge celebrate Classic Clash derby

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Hudson Park's Kendra Sansom launches an attack during the first team's hockey match against Cambridge at the weekend.

Hudson Park High enjoyed a highly competitive FNB Classic Clash derby against Cambridge this past weekend.

The derby, hosted by Cambridge, brought together pupils across a wide range of sporting and cultural codes, including rugby, hockey, netball, tennis, cross country, chess and debating, with both schools producing spirited performances throughout the programme.

Hudson Park recorded several strong results on the day.

The first rugby team secured a 52-19 victory, while the first girls’ hockey team produced an impressive 6-0 win.

On the netball court, the Hudson first team recorded a convincing 43-17 victory.

There were also notable performances across the age-groups, including a 47-0 win for the U14A rugby team, an 11-0 victory for the U14A girls’ hockey team and a 6-0 result in the Top 6 chess fixture.

Hudson Park’s junior and senior debating teams both won their respective debates, with Atipaishe Gondo and Lusekho Zweni named best speakers.

The cross country team added further highlights, with Kesy Chembe (boys U15), Abby Batting (girls U17) and Jessica Farr (girls U19) each claiming first place in their respective age groups.

While results form an important part of derby competition, the occasion once again demonstrated the value of school sport in building camaraderie, resilience, pride and healthy rivalry between neighbouring schools.

Hudson Park High extended its sincere thanks to Cambridge for hosting the derby and for the warm hospitality and competitive spirit shown throughout the day.

The school also acknowledged FNB Classic Clashes for its continued investment in school sport and for helping create opportunities for young athletes to represent their schools.

It congratulated all the pupils who represented the school, and thanked the coaches, officials, staff, parents and supporters who contributed to a memorable derby.

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