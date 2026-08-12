Star fullback McKenzie expected to be fit to face Boks, says Rennie

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New Zealand fullback Damian McKenzie scores a try during his team's rugby match against the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday

Star All Black rugby player Damian McKenzie is expected to be fit to face the Springboks despite an injury scare during the tourists’ runaway 54-0 win over the Sharks in Durban on Tuesday, coach Dave Rennie said.

There would have been concern in the All Blacks camp when the fullback appeared to twist an ankle early on at a wet Kings Park in a match that only attracted 14,759 fans to watch the second game in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series (RGR).

In slippery conditions they would have expected to find back home, New Zealand ran in eight tries without reply after leading 14-0 at halftime.

“Damian twisted his ankle when he came down from a high ball in the first minute,” Rennie said.

“He was running around and we had it strapped, but it was a bit ginger so we decided to play it safe.

“Damian’s not too bad, and we’d expect him to be fine for the first Test.

“We decided we wouldn’t decide on Billy’s Proctor’s replacement until after the Sharks game.

“If we got a few more injuries, that might decide which direction we go.”

All Black coach Dave Rennie (AFP)

Rennie said the All Blacks had picked up the pace in the second half after a slow start against the United Rugby Championship outfit.

“We’re probably a bit frustrated,” he said.

“In the first 40 we gave away a lot of penalties early and struggled to get our hands on the ball.

“When we did, we looked good, but we didn’t build enough pressure for long enough.

“The second half was excellent, and we kicked really well, were a lot more clinical and continued to defend well.

“The Sharks kicked a lot of ball, which we generally dealt with well.

“The conditions made it challenging, but I thought overall we did a pretty good job there, on the back of a solid defensive effort.

“Look, we’ve got a lot more in us, and we can’t afford to start games as we have in the last two here, so that’ll be a focus for us.

“But a really positive last 40.

“We’ve got a lot more players who have had good game time.

“There’s good competition for spots, and that’s really important heading into the Johannesburg Test.”

New Zealand skipper Luke Jacobson said he was proud about how his team went about their business in Durban.

“It tested the skill set, but I was proud of how we were able to execute in that second half,” he said.

“It’s enjoyable footy as well, and you take the opportunity to play in something like that (wet conditions) and just have fun.”

Sharks coach JP Pietersen said it had been a tough night for his team, who fought bravely.

“Look at the scoreboard, it’s not nice to see,” he said.

“But the boys fought from minute one to minute 80.

“We couldn’t match their speed in the second half. We were just behind in everything they did.

“Every breakdown, every offload, every ball on the floor, they were just getting every offload.

“We’re in pre-season now, and we prepped ourselves to go for it. It’s a once-off game, go for gold. I think that’s what the mindset was in the game.

“We were going to go for it, put pressure on them as much as we can. I think we did that in the first 15 minutes.”

Scorers:

New Zealand 54: Tries: Fehi Fineanganofo (2), Damian McKenzie, Caleb Clarke, Sam Darry, Jordy Barrett, Kyle Preston and Timoci Tavatavanawai. Conversions: Ruben Love (7)

Sharks 0

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