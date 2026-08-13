Bulls must pile pressure on All Blacks at Loftus, says Ackermann

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If the Bulls want to become the first team to topple the All Blacks on their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour they must stay in the fight for 80 minutes and put the tourists under relentless pressure, coach Johan Ackermann says.

After beating the Stormers and Sharks at sea level, the New Zealanders now face their first challenge at altitude against a determined Bulls outfit at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday (kickoff 7pm).

All Black coach Dave Rennie will use the outing to test combinations and the battle-readiness of his squad ahead of the first Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 22.

Ackermann said his team would be under-prepared because they had to cut their off-season break short to prepare for the All Black clash.

“You can bother the All Blacks with pressure,” Ackermann said.

“But, saying that, they’re still finding their combinations and Dave Rennie is going to see who else can push for a jersey.

“Maybe they’re a bit individualistic at the moment when they’re fighting for those spots.

“We’re going to have to take that into account.

“It is a change of environment, travelling, guys getting used to playing in SA.

“In a sense, we don’t want to read too much into that first Stormers game because they’re just going to get better.

“We’re competitive and we’re going to give them a run for their money, hopefully. That’s the aim.

“We don’t want to make it easy.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann (David Rogers)

“Even though they’re probably, from a rugby point of view, more battle-hardened, we’re going to give it a bash. We still believe that if we do the things well, we can upset them and push them all the way.”

Ackermann said his side would have to match the explosive pace of the All Black backs.

“We could see it with the Stormers,” he said.

“They were all the way in the fight and then there were one or two moments where maybe the fatigue kicked in and cost them.

“I said to the players, if we can tick the boxes, we’re all happy.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. The privilege and the occasion are massive, but hopefully the important thing after the 80 minutes is that we’ve got no injuries.

“We’re going to try and force our stuff and they’re going to try and force theirs. They try to keep the ball in play and play at a fast pace, and we have to match that.

“I think that’s the secret. I don’t think they’re going to change that even though they’re at altitude, because the first Test is at altitude.”

Ackermann says Saturday’s fixture has disrupted Bulls’ pre-season plans for the United Rugby Championship.

“We would probably only just have returned from the break,” he said.

“It’s a great occasion, but we will definitely be a bit underprepared from where we want to be.

“We’re building up to the URC and that’s still a few weeks away, so we don’t want to peak now.

“It’s not to use it as an excuse, but the fact that we went to the final meant we had less time to prepare than the other franchises.

New Bulls flyhalf Curwin Bosch believes his two-year stint in France has helped him rediscover the freedom that made him one of SA’s brightest young talents.

Now he is keen to express that freedom against the All Blacks at Loftus.

“It’s amazing to be back in South Africa,” Bosch said.

“The two seasons I spent in France were really good for me, but there’s just no place like home. Even Pretoria, which is somewhere I’d never lived before, just feels different. It feels like home.

“I’m older and more experienced now.

“I’m looking forward to testing myself again against the best teams in the world.”

Bulls team: 1 Alu Tshakweni, 2 Juann Else, 3 Francois Klopper, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 5 JF van Heerden, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 9 Embrose Papier, 10 Curwin Bosch, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 12 Harold Vortster, 13 Stedman Gans, 14 Thaakir Abrahams 1 Willie le Roux. Replacements 16 Jaundre Schoeman, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Khuta Mchunu, 19 Reinhardt Ludwig, 20 Mpilo Gumede, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Katlego Letebele, 23 Hakeem Kunene.

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