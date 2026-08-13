Kruisfontein can move closer to hosting home quarterfinal

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Kruisfontein United fullback Jayren Draghoender was named his team's man of the match when they beat Park in Humansdorp last week

Log leaders Kruisfontein United will be scenting blood when they face Joubertina United in a crunch EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.

Victory would go a long way to ensuring the Humansdorp side finish at the summit of the Top 12 log at the conclusion of the competition’s league phase.

With three league rounds left to play before the playoffs, Kruisfontein, Harlequins, Gardens, Trying Stars, Joubertina and Park are the frontrunners to end among the top four clubs and earn a home quarterfinal berth on September 5.

Playing at home will give quarterfinalists an edge in what is expected to an exciting finale to what has proved to be an eventful season.

Kruisfontein retained their lead at the top of the table last week with a hard-fought 29-20 win over Park at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

The leaders stamped their authority on the clash when they stormed into a commanding 24-5 lead at the break over their rivals from Gqeberha.

A never-say die Park outfit, however, refused to give up the fight and made the home team fight all the way for victory.

Kruisfontein named fullback Jayren Draghoender as their man of the match after an outstanding display which helped his team secure the points on offer.

After Saturday’s clash against Brumbies, Kruisfontein complete the league stage of the season with matches against Gardens (away) and Star of Hope (home).

Champions Gardens improved their hopes of top four finish when they beat Park 25-19 in an outstanding fixture played at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Monday.

It was payback time for Gardens whose season got off to a shaky start when they were beaten 38-29 by Park in their opening game of the season at Londt Park.

Since that early setback, Gardens have started started to show the sort of form expected from the 2025 champions.

The outstanding fixture was postponed until Monday after the original fixture on August 1 was delayed because Park had several players representing the club in the U21 final against the Madibaz on the same day.

The past few weeks have been productive for Gardens, with the Kariega side boosting their points tally with a 34-10 win over Star of Hope in their previous outing at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium.

Gardens coach Clyde Theron said his team’s main focus had been on beating Park on Monday and not on last Saturday’s match against a struggling Star of Hope side.

“We chose a bit of a young and inexperienced team to face Star of Hope on Saturday,” he said.

“Gardens gave our senior players a rest so they could be fresh for the Park game on Monday.”

Gardens will be hoping this hectic schedule of matches does not result in any leg weariness when they travel to Makhanda to face Brumbies on Saturday.

They can expect a tough match against a Brumbles outfit who will be looking to bounce back after a heavy 56-10 defeat at the hands of Joubertina United in their previous outing.

Last year’s beaten Grand Challenge finalists Harlequins are facing a tough home game against NMU Madibaz at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.

The students will have their tails up after an impressive 43-10 win over Progress at the campus last week.

Harlequins, who beat Hankey Villagers 45-31 away from home last week, will be determined to come away from this encounter with maximum points.

Latest Top 12 log (with matches played): Kruisfontein 50 (13), Harlequins 49 (13), Gardens 44 (13), Trying Stars 40 (13), Joubertina 33 (13), Park 33 (13), NMU Madibaz 31 (12), Progress 31 (13), Jeffreys Bay 31 (13), Brumbies 31 (13), Hankey Villagers 14 (12), Star of Hope 13 (13)

Outstanding case before disciplinary committee in terms of points: Hankey Villagers v NMU Madibaz

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs):

Top 12 (odd numbers): Brumbies v Gardens, Joubertina v Kruisfontein, Park v Star of Hope

Top 12 (even numbers): Harlequins v Madibaz, Hankey Villagers v Jeffreys Bay, Progress v Trying Stars

Middle 12 (odd numbers): Kwaru v Spring Rose, Kirkwood v African Bombers, Born Fighters v Despatch Oostelikes

Middle 12 (even numbers): Motherwell v United Barbarians, Central v Suburban, Evergreens v Missionvale

Bottom 12 (odd numbers): Adelaide Rangers v Helenvale, Police-Crusaders v Klipfontein, Kareedouw Tigers v Middelburg Eagles

Bottom 12 (even numbers): Middelburg Excelsior v Orlando Eagles, Lily White v Despatch, St Marks v Windvogel

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