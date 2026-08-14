All Blacks, Leopards chase top spot in Border Super League clash

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The WSU All Blacks and Young Leopards will meet in a table-topping clash at the weekend.

The WSU All Blacks will have a chance to narrow the points gap between them and the Border Super League log leaders to less than five points this weekend.

That is if they beat the Young Leopards at the Potsdam Rugby Field on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

This will be a table-topping clash as the Leopards are also in pursuit of the top spot.

Currently, EL Police top the log with 44 points, the Leopards are on 42 and the All Blacks have 35.

Police and the Leopards have played 10 matches and have one game remaining to conclude the league.

The All Blacks have played just seven, meaning they have four games in hand, from which they can accumulate 20 points if they continue in good form.

In all of their seven outings, they have come out with bonus points.

A win for the Leopards in the All Blacks game, which will be their last league game, will help boost their chances in the title contention.

In Mdantsane, at the NU1 Field, the University of Fort Hare Blues will also be eyeing a bonus-point win over Swallows.

Blues are fourth with 33 points after nine games.

Though they are out of the title race, they will want to cement their status for the Brutten competition, which requires them to be among the six best-ranked teams in the league.

Swallows are aiming for that top six position, and they are currently in ninth position with 21 points after nine games.

The sixth spot is occupied by the Buffaloes (23), who have already concluded their league campaign.

At Thubalethu High, Fort Beaufort United will square up against Moonlight.

In the Premier League, log-leaders Lovedale College will play their last league match against the struggling Berlin Tigers on their Qonce campus.

Lovedale have 49 points after 11 matches but have Rising Stars breathing down their necks.

Stars have played 10 matches and won all of them, accumulating 48 points.

They will be on a bye this weekend, meaning they will have two matches to catch up on while Lovedale wait.

The game in Qonce is expected to be a walk in the park, as Tigers have only won one of their 11 games.

Other matches will see Ocean Sweepers play Winter Rose at the Zikwaba Field, Africans welcome United Brothers in Breidbach, while the Ntlaza Lions travel to Station Field in Stutterheim to face the Wallabies.

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