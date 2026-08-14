Border’s road warriors ready to drive history

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Old Selbornian Road Runners' Masixole Kalideni finishes the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in April

The Mercedes-Benz 15km Driven Road Race taking place on Sunday has, as have most road races, changed over the years, but it has a strong history, starting out with an inaugural race of stature in 1990 and is still going strong.

From the outset it was awarded Border Championship status and attracted numerous top South African road running stars.

Courses have changed, venues too, and dates moved.

Originally pigeon-holed in spring on the last weekend of September, and thus firmly in the change of weather season, it has moved to August, along with several other meaningful races on the Border calendar.

The SA Half-Marathon Championships were often held on the last weekend of August.

Times have fluctuated, often affected by the weather, of course, but also by who and of what calibre the front runners were.

The first three races were won by a then South African marathon champion and always a contender in the half-marathon, 15km and 10km events — Willie Mtolo. The first year he ran for Hillcrest Villages and thereafter for corporate club FNB.

In the field pushing him at the first race were the late Matthews Motshwarateu (Gauteng) and Michael Scout (Eastern Province). Border runner Makaya Masumpa came through the field, overtaking Scout to finish second.

It was at a time when Lizanne Holmes was making her mark and she won the race from Diane Sandford.

Times in recent years have been fluctuated, some a bit faster and others off the pace of those early years in around 45:13 for the men and 55:22 for the women.

Winning the latest variation of the race last year was Sinethemba Jilingisi from Malixole Kalideni (men) and sisters Lauren Ranger and Caryn Lategan, followed by Andrea Ranger, in the women’s event.

Surprisingly, it is one race that Border flyer Hanlie Botha has not dominated, although she did win it in 2019, with Cindy Nel second.

The race starts at 6.30am from the organising headquarters of Old Selbornian Road Runners in Baysville.

And many of the top runners in the province are likely to be in the field, including the host club’s Kalideni, invariably one of the men to beat when chasing a position on the podium.

In the ranks of the host club is a woman bouncing back into race contention following the birth of a child.

Caroline Toich finished third at the Overtakers Women’s Day half-marathon last weekend to confirm she is not to be taken lightly. She also fits into the open category with age on her side in the years ahead.

The race’s prize list caters for all categories, from junior to 70+, and that makes for an interesting day’s racing.

In an effort to attract the masses who make up the sport of road running, there are 850 medals, plus 600 T-shirts on offer.

In addition to the main race, a 5km event is on offer for those looking for an early morning outing on the roads.

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