WP men, women seal SA U21 finals berths

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WP goalkeeper Ziya Davids attempts to make a clearance and proceeds to clear out his opponent, KZN’s Veeshan Govender, during their semifinal clash at the U21 IPT in Gqeberha on Thursday

Western Province continued their dominance at the SA U21 IPT in Gqeberha on Thursday, with both their men’s and women’s sides securing places in their finals at the KC March Astro on Friday.

WP and Northerns Blues (NOR) booked places in Friday’s men’s final at 8.15pm, with WP beating SPAR KZN Raiders 6-0 and NOR edging the SA U18 Boys 4-3.

North West booked their place in the women’s final at 6.30pm with a 1-0 victory over the SA U18 Girls, while WP edged NOR 4-3 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw.

The SA U18 Boys will meet KZN in the men’s bronze-medal match, while the SA U18 Girls and NOR will battle for bronze on the women’s side.

Friday’s action gets under way with all classification matches before attention turns to the medal contests.

In the women’s competition, Southern Gauteng and Free State meet for seventh and eighth at 9am, before Eastern Province face Western Province Peninsula for fifth and sixth at 10.45am, with both matches at the KC March.

The men’s programme opens at 9.45am when North West and Southern Gauteng meet for seventh and eighth places, while EP and WP Peninsula face off at 1.15 for fifth and sixth.

The defending champions reached the men’s final with a 6-0 demolition of KZN.

Reuben Sendzul struck twice from penalty corners before Zeke Hougaard added two more in three minutes.

Joshua Mettler and Litha Kraai also found the net as WP turned a 2-0 lead into a comprehensive victory after the break.

NOR edged the SA U18 Boys 4-3 in the semifinal.

The Sky Blues struck first through Luken Brunette’s fourth-minute penalty corner before Luca Jordaan levelled and Luc Boyall put the SA U18 Boys ahead.

Roan van Rensburg restored parity, but Jordaan’s second conversion restored the U18 side’s lead.

Ethan Kapanda levelled again for NOR before Van Rensburg struck two minutes from time to seal a 4-3 comeback win.

North West booked their place in the women’s final with a 1-0 victory over the SA U18 Girls, with Germarie Spershott converting a penalty corner in the 60th minute to settle a tightly contested semifinal.

WP advanced after edging NOR 4-3 in a shootout following a 2-2 draw.

Ruby Kraus and Tara Pakendorf gave WP a 2-0 lead, but Abigail Holderness struck twice from penalty corners to bring NOR level.

WP held their nerve in the shootout, with Pakendorf scoring the decisive attempt.

In the men’s lower places qualifying matches, North West secured a place in the 5th-8th bracket with a 5-0 victory over Free State, condemning them to ninth.

EP kept their hopes of fifth alive with a 3-2 win over Southern Gauteng.

The hosts will face Western Province Peninsula for fifth and sixth, while North West and Southern Gauteng meet for seventh and eighth.

EP Women finally got on the tournament goal charts with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Southern Gauteng before prevailing 2-0 in the shootout, putting the hosts into the contest for fifth against Western Province Peninsula, who beat Free State 2-0 earlier in the day.

Free State will face Southern Gauteng for seventh and eighth.

The results leave both EP sides with one final opportunity to improve their finishing positions before the tournament concludes on Friday.

Men’s results

Position 5-9: NW 5 FS 0; Position 5–9: EP 3 SG 2, Semifinal: WP 6–KZN 0; Semifinal: SA U18 Boys 3 NOR 4.

Women’s results

Position 5–8: EP 3 SG 3 (EP won 2–0 on shootout); Position 5–8: WPP 2 FS 0 FS; Semifinal: SA U18 Girls 0 NW 1; Semifinal: NOR 2 WP 2 (WP won 4–3 on shootout).

For a full list of tournament fixtures and pool standings, click here.

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