Nake continues good form in Mercedes-Benz 15km

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Ntsebenzo Nake of Phatane AC won his second race in as many weekends at the Mercedes-Benz 15km in the environs of the Old Selbornian Club in Baysville on Sunday morning.

Nake, who won the Overtakers half marathon last weekend in 68:26 at an average pace of 3:14 per kilometre, this week won the shorter race in 46:37 at an average of 3:06 per km.

Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners, who won the 10km a week ago, was second in 46:59, maintaining the same pace of 3:07 per km over both distances.

Third place fell to Thandikhaya Siyongo of Scenery Park in 51:30, securing him first place in the 35+ age group. He was followed by Owen Tshibo of Hollywood in 52:31 in overall fourth position, Sinokhanyo Dumaxake of Real Gijimas fifth and Athi Nako of Easy Equities Born2Run sixth.

The first veteran 40+ was Bulelani Mgubo of Overtakers who was 7th overall, while the second 35+ runner, Stanley Masuku of Oxford Striders, was 8th, Malixole Kalideni of the host club 9th and making up the top ten was top junior, Luthando Tyinkana of Nedbank East London.

A new name on the junior prize list was Achuma Ndlabeni, no club listed and Keanu Ekron of Oxford Striders in 58:12 and 58:16 respectively.

The 50 + Masters section was surprisingly close with Siyabulela Madlavana and Christophe Bernardie of Nedbank, along with Craig Leibach of Oxford Striders in 59:13, 59:37 and 59:48 respectively.

In a much weaker field than is the norm, Mzoli Mpalala of Hollywood secured the 60+ grandmaster race in 64:02, from Mark Berndt of Oxford Striders and Rowan Fetting of Fort Hare in 72:46 and 75:49.

The 70+ was won by Michael Forbes of Oxford Striders, from Charl Pienaar of Old Selbornians and Mike Heathcote of Easy Equities Born2Run.

Caryn Lategan, her sister Lauren Ranger and their Easy Equities Born2Run club mate, Cindy Nel, secured the podium positions in the women’s race with times of 59:51, 62:52 and 63:15.

Lategan and Ranger were the first two veteran 40+ runners and were joined by Andrea Ranger, also of Born2Run, in third place, while the promising Mbali Tube of Real Gijimas was just ahead of Ranger, filling fourth position. Nel was the winner of the 35+ category.

In the 50+ race, Michelle Conroy won her second age group category in succession with a 69:58. She was followed by Riana Kay of Buffalo Road Runners and Caroline Swart of Oxford Striders.

In the 60+, Debbie Gee, Annette Meyer and Eleanor Ragaval, with first and third from Striders and second place belonging to Gonubie Harriers all on the podium, while Helen Nel was the 70+ winner.

The first junior was Imange Norayase of Boxer in 71:30 and Ayolo Mntwapi second in 74:58.

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