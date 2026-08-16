Skipper Najmul says win in Australia best Bangladesh result ever

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Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed celebrates dismissing Australia's batsman Mitchell Starc with his teammates on the fourth day of the first cricket Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2026.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Bangladesh’s stunning nine-wicket win over Australia in the first Test in Darwin was the country’s best result in history but warned it can’t be a one-off.

Bangladesh recorded their first-ever Test win on Australian soil Sunday with a comprehensive victory over the world’s top-ranked Test team.

“This is the biggest win so far for Bangladesh in any format,” Najmul said.

“Going forward we want to do something special in the future.”

Fresh from fielding a video call from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Najmul said he was determined to make sure his team played just as well in the second Test, which starts in the North Queensland city of Mackay on August 22.

Leading into the Test in Darwin, Bangladesh lost a Test match to Zimbabwe by an innings and 85 runs, then were thrashed by a Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up game.

“We need to be consistent as a team,” Najmul said.

“Against Zimbabwe we didn’t play well but the confidence still was there because we won against Pakistan in Bangladesh (in May).

“So that gives us confidence. Before we came here, we had the belief that we will play good cricket here.”

Najmul said he would stress to his team that they would need to play just as well in the second Test, as Australia were sure to bounce back.

“As I said before this Test match, we wanted to play five days of good cricket, so nothing’s changed,” he said.

“Going to the next Test match we need to follow the process, accept the challenge and enjoy those challenges.

“And they have a quality bowling attack, so we have to again play good cricket.

“As a bowling unit we have to be disciplined again.

“This match gives us confidence, but I’m not thinking too much about this one - next match, we need to play good cricket again.”

Najmul said he was conscious of what the win would mean to people back home.

“In Bangladesh we all know the fans are really crazy about cricket,” he said.

“We’ve given something to them, at least some sort of happiness in their faces - that’s the beauty of this game.

“In our culture we’re pretty emotional sometimes. Sometimes, when we lose, they cried, so I think this win, we give them the happiest moment.” - AFP

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