Stormers left frustrated after loss to Pumas in Mbombela

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Wandile Mlaba on attack for the Stormers during his team's Currie Cup Premier Division match against the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium

The Stormers XXIII were left frustrated when they went down 29-7 in a Carling Currie Cup Premier Division match against the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Despite impressing in many areas, the Stormers XXIII battled to convert their dominance of territory and at scrum-time, leaving them largely frustrated by the hosts

The opening exchanges were fierce, with neither team taking a backward step and the defences dominating proceedings.

The home side got up and running with a penalty from flyhalf Revaldo Fleurs and they managed to hit double figures when scrumhalf Tom Bursey picked up a loose ball to score against the run of play.

Despite dominating territorially, the Stormers XXIII found themselves behind, and it got even worse on the stroke of half-time, with Pumas wing Banie Britz scoring from a cross-kick to make it 15-0 at the break.

The visitors got on the scoreboard early in the second half, with Mfundo Ndhlovu scoring after getting a good offload from young Markus Muller.

The Mpumalanga side responded with a maul try before lock JJ Scheepers bashed his way over to secure the bonus point and make it 29-7.

The Stormers XXIII remained a threat in the dying stages and looked certain to score on multiple occasions, but could not find the finishing touch.

The Pumas next host defending champions Griquas on Friday afternoon while the Stormers XXIII make the trip to Pretoria to face the struggling Bulls XV.

Scorers:

Pumas 29: Tries: Thomas Bursey, Banie Britz, Jan-Henning Campher, JJ Scheepers. Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (3). Penalty: Fleurs.

Stormers XXIII 7: Try Mfundo Ndhlovu. Conversion: Kyle Smith.

Other scores: Griquas 55 Sharks XV 21, Lions 29 Boland Kavaliers 38. - Stormers Media

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