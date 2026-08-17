All Blacks close gap on Police in Border Super League

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The WSU All Blacks’ chances of winning the Border Super League increased this weekend after they closed the gap at the top of the table to four points behind leaders East London Police.

After beating Young Leopards 26-12 at their institution’s Potsdam campus on Saturday, the All Blacks moved to 40 points.

Police have 44 points but have played 10 games compared to the All Blacks, who have played eight.

This coming weekend, EL Police and the All Blacks will clash in KuGompo City. If the All Blacks get a bonus-point win, they win the league.

For Police, it will be their last game of the league, and a full haul of points will put some pressure on the All Blacks in their game in hand.

The weekend’s game was Young Leopards’ last of the league, and they will finish the league outside of the top two bracket for the first time in a while.

At Thubalethu High, Fort Beaufort United were made to sweat by Moonlight but managed to emerge victorious 24-21.

The win moved FB United into sixth position, meaning they have one leg in the Brutten Ten and Super 14.

They have one game remaining in the league, while for Moonlight it was their last game.

A small group of spectators and a Dispatch photographer were greeted by closed gates at the NU1 Field in Mdantsane as the scheduled game between home side Swallows and University of Fort Hare Blues was cancelled and rescheduled.

In their last Border Premier League match, Lovedale College dismantled Berlin Tigers 78-0 at the Qonce Campus.

This meant Lovedale finished their league campaign on 54 points after 12 games.

Behind them are Rising Stars on 48.

Stars from Kwelera have two games in hand, and Lovedale will hope they stumbled in one of them. Stars, though, have won ten of their matches.

Africans beat United Brothers by 17-15 whisker in Breidbach.

While a match between Wallabies and Ntlaza Lion at the Station Field in Stutterheim, the referee did not make it in time for the game.

The Ocean Sweepers and Winter Roses clash was also cancelled.

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