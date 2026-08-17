Erasmus hails WP’s young guns after back-to-back titles

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Western Province assistant coach Jody Erasmus hailed his young side after they successfully defended their men’s Under-21 IPT title against the Northern Blues, saying the players had embraced the pressure that came with being defending champions.

WP’s route to the title began with a dominant Pool A campaign, beating Western Province Peninsula 5-1, Eastern Province 12-1 on the opening day.

They went on to sweep aside SA U18 Boys 6-1 and beat North West 2-0 to finish the group unbeaten.

While this was a largely new-look group, WP retained about six to eight players from 2025’s championship-winning squad, providing a core of experience around which the younger players could grow.

Erasmus, a seasoned provincial outdoor and indoor hockey player who also represented SA at international level indoors, said the blend of experience and youth made the achievement particularly satisfying.

“Unbelievable. Very emotional for the guys. I think a lot of the guys, it’s their first time in the team, so they are new, young guys.”

Having played and coached at various age group levels for WP, the pressure of representing WP at IPT level was always going to be present, but Erasmus said the team focused on controlling what it could.

“The pressure’s always on Western Province [at] interprovincial tournaments, naturally.

“When you do win IPTs consistently, it kind of adds to it.

“So we did understand that, and I think the biggest challenge is always us.”

WP set the tone with their fast, attacking style and went on to finish the pool stage unbeaten.

“We played with the style of hockey we wanted to. So we give and go, moving the ball fast and creating space for your teammates.

“I think when the guys do their job like that, it kind of sets the tone,” Erasmus said.

That approach carried into the semifinal, where WP turned a cagey opening into a 6-0 victory after increasing the tempo and maintaining pressure on KZN.

“We wanted to ramp up the speed of the game at the start, just to make the second half physically demanding for the opposition,” he said.

The final against the Northern Blues presented a different challenge, with WP forced to manage a high-scoring contest and defend against a dangerous penalty-corner attack.

Erasmus said the players showed the character required to get over the line, with goalkeeper Khotso Mabona proving decisive in a dramatic shootout.

“I always believe that it’s an opportunity for your goalkeeper to do something special. And [Khotso] was unbelievable for us.”

For Erasmus, the achievement goes beyond another trophy.

Several players are approaching the end of their U21 careers.

He believes WP’s responsibility is to help develop players capable of progressing to the national level.

“We kind of feel like it is our duty to get the level of our hockey players to the highest level possible to produce national players.

“If we can contribute positively to the national programme, then we are doing our job towards South African hockey,” he said.

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