All Blacks hit by growing injury list ahead of Bok battle

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Cam Roigard is expected to be available for selection to play for the All Blacks against the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday

Though it has not reached crippling proportions yet, All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has admitted he is concerned by his side’s growing injury list ahead of Saturday’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series opener against the Springboks.

In another blow to New Zealand’s hopes of success in SA, Rennie confirmed that prop Ollie Norris will head back home after sustaining a cartilage injury to his knee.

It is expected Norris will be out for six weeks, and Rennie has called up Highlanders prop Saula Ma’u as a replacement.

Norris became the fourth player to be ruled out of the tour after Billy Proctor (shoulder), Caleb Clarke (shoulder) and George Bell (calf) all went home after suffering serious injuries.

“It’s the nature of the game. Look at Billy Proctor’s injury over jackling a ball — it was the angle he got hit on,” Rennie said.

“For Caleb, it was quite amazing really, because we think he did well that first half, catching balls above his head and charging into people.

“It’s sad for those guys to have their tours over so early, but it’s the nature of the game.”

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie (GETTY IMAGES)

In another move, Rennie has called has also called up Noah Hotham to provide cover for Cortez Ratima.

Rennie said Ratima suffered a bang on the knee against the Bulls and was substituted as a precaution.

Rennie revealed that scans had confirmed a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) injury, although the All Blacks are waiting to determine its severity.

“He had a scan, it’s a PCL injury,” he said.

“But we’re going to see how it is over the next 48 hours and we are a bit thin on 9 as it is.

“Getting Noah in will be good, and we expect Cam Roigard to be ready to go on the weekend.

“We’ve still got Kyle Preston if Cortez is not good, and we will need Noah to play on the Tuesday against the Lions.”

Another concern for the All Blacks is the fitness of Damian McKenzie who is a key player in the team’s ranks.

The utility back hurt his ankle against the Sharks and was ruled out for the Bulls clash last Saturday.

“Again, we’re hopeful with him,” Rennie said.

“He had a light run on Sunday and did a bit more work with the physio on Monday when we were doing clarity.

“We are hoping to get him running soon so we will know a bit more in the next 24 hours.”

The All Blacks are also expected to have Will Jordan, Roigard, and skipper Ardie Savea back in the fold after not playing on the tour so far.

“Cam has played a lot of rugby this year, so him not playing so much lately is not a bad thing,” he said.

“Will Jordan came into that French Test on the back of being out for a long time, so we’re confident they will slot straight in.

“They are clear on our structures and their roles within the team, so we’re just making sure they are physically ready to go.”

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