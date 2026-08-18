England begin life after Bazball against Pakistan

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England's Jordan Cox plays a shot on the fourth day of their second cricket Test match against New Zealand at The Oval in London in June

JULIAN GUYER

An under-pressure England head into their first Test since the exits of Bazball architects Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum when they face Pakistan at Headingley in a match starting on Wednesday.

Then captain Stokes dramatically announced his retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in June, the all-rounder bowing out after a comprehensive 160-run defeat.

McCullum was sacked as England’s Test coach following the team’s seventh red-ball loss in nine matches, although he remains in charge of the white-ball sides.

England’s devotion to their ultra-aggressive approach under McCullum and Stokes produced several thrilling wins but no series victories over powerhouses India and Australia.

It also left them open to accusations of putting style above substance.

England fans’ frustration at a 4-1 Ashes series thumping Down Under in 2025/26 was compounded by the way Bangladesh inflicted a shock nine-wicket defeat of a full-strength Australia in Darwin last weekend.

Joe Root, who begins his second stint as full-time captain having been Stokes’s predecessor as skipper, said he would not “rip up” the playbook but look to “tweak” the team’s approach.

Root was reappointed when England decided against having white-ball captain Harry Brook lead the country in all three international formats.

New Test coach Stephen Fleming — like McCullum, a former New Zealand captain — will not take over until the tour of SA later this year.

Stokes’s place has been taken by recalled batsman Dan Lawrence, with Jordan Cox coming in for the injured Jacob Bethell at number three.

Cox hopes advice he received from India batting great Virat Kohli, his teammate at IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will keep him on an even keel.

“I could get a pair, but that’s not the end of the world,” Cox, who made his Test debut against New Zealand as a number seven in June, told the BBC.

“I remember talking to Virat about it.

“He said, ‘There are billions of people who don’t even know who I am. The sun will come in the morning’.”

He added: “I’ll keep [his advice in mind] forever ... He’s someone that I’ll text if I’m ever feeling down or need a bit of help.”

Pakistan arrived at Headingley following a seven-wicket win in a three-day warm-up match where England opener Emilio Gay did bag a pair after being dismissed for nought in both innings.

They have fitness doubts over captain Babar Azam, with the batsman battling to overcome a finger injury.

It is 30 years since Pakistan last enjoyed a triumphant Test campaign in England, but they managed a series-levelling win in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad earlier in August.

Pakistan also have several players experienced in English conditions, notably 36-year-old seamer Mohammad Abbas — the kind of 77-mph (124km/h) bowler whose worth at elite level was often questioned by England’s former management group.

The skilled Abbas has taken 118 Test wickets at 22.38 — a lower average than Pakistan fast-bowling greats Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis — and has also enjoyed several successful stints with English counties.

“We won the last game against the West Indies, we played really good cricket and we will try to win this series,” Abbas said on Monday of a Pakistan side seventh in the Test rankings compared to England’s fifth place.

“I have played here [England] in the last 10 years, so I have experience to play in hot weather, cold weather, different conditions.

“I will try my best to add something special for my country.”

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