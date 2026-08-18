From Daniel Pienaar to world stage: Marko Ferreira’s remarkable sprinting journey

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From the athletics fields of Daniel Pienaar in Kariega to winning bronze for SA at the World Athletics U20 Championships in the US, Marko Ferreira’s journey is becoming one of EP Athletics’ most exciting success stories.

At just 19 years old, Ferreira has progressed from a talented schoolboy sprinter into one of SA’s leading young 100m athletes — a journey built through years of development, commitment and a close partnership with his coach, Jessi Kahn.

His story has its roots at home.

Ferreira attended Sonop Primary School before moving on to Daniel Pienaar in Kariega, where his sprinting talent became increasingly difficult to ignore.

By grade 11 in 2024, he was already rewriting the local record books.

He ran 10.35 seconds in the heats at the SA Schools Championships in Paarl and went on to win the national schools 100m title.

Those performances were early indications of what was to come.

Ferreira’s progression accelerated dramatically in 2026.

At the SA U20 Championships in Germiston in March, he produced a sensational 10.09 sec in his 100m semifinal, before going on to win the national U20 title.

World Athletics’ official results confirm both performances: Ferreira won his semifinal in 10.09 and the final in 10.16 sec, running into a -0.4 m/s headwind in the championship race.

It established the EP youngster as one of the country’s outstanding U20 sprint talents.

And he wasn’t finished.

Ferreira subsequently tested himself against senior opposition at the SA Championships in Stellenbosch, reaching the men’s 100m final against some of the country’s leading senior sprinters.

International competition soon followed.

On June 19, he produced the performance that announced his arrival internationally.

Competing at the Meeting International de Montgeron-Essonne in France, the 19-year-old won the 100m in a stunning 10.04 sec.

It was his first European race.

Rather than being intimidated by unfamiliar surroundings and international opposition, Ferreira delivered the fastest legal performance of his career.

The time equalled the meeting record and placed him among the fastest SA U20 sprinters in history.

Ferreira later explained that competing internationally for the first time had made the victory particularly special — but that his training had given him confidence that a major performance was coming.

His 10.04 also ensured that when the world’s leading U20 sprinters gathered in Oregon, the EP athlete would no longer be an unknown quantity.

Selection for the SA team for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon from August 5-9 represented another major milestone.

Ferreira was selected for the men’s 100m and 4x100m relay.

For an athlete whose journey began on school athletics tracks in the Eastern Cape, walking into Hayward Field wearing the green and gold represented years of work distilled into a few extraordinary seconds.

But Ferreira did more than simply qualify for a World Championship. He showed that he belonged there by winning bronze.

Against the best U20 sprinters in the world, he progressed through the rounds and earned his place among the finalists in the men’s 100m.

Reaching a World Athletics U20 100m final is an achievement in itself — placing an Eastern Province athlete among the very best junior sprinters on the planet.

Ferreira’s rise has also been shaped by his partnership with coach Kahn.

Athletics is often portrayed as an individual sport, but behind an athlete standing alone in the starting blocks are countless hours of coaching, preparation, technical work, setbacks, sacrifice and trust.

The relationship between Ferreira and Kahn is an important part of this story.

From developing a talented schoolboy sprinter into a 10.04 athlete capable of competing on the world stage, their journey demonstrates the value of quality coaching and long-term athlete development within EP.

The photographs from Oregon tell their own story — not simply of an athlete competing internationally, but of a coach and athlete experiencing together the culmination of years of work.

For EP Athletics, Ferreira’s journey carries significance beyond his own results.

Young athletes competing at local school meetings and EPA leagues can look at Ferreira and see a pathway.

His progression also demonstrates why strong school athletics, provincial competition structures and committed coaches remain so important to the future of SA athletics.

The youngster, who once raced on EP school tracks, has now stood in the starting blocks at one of athletics’ most iconic venues, representing SA against the fastest young athletes in the world.

And at only 19, his senior career has barely begun. — EP Athletics, Track and Field

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