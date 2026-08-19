Border Cricket entrusts Manase with youth development push

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While his coaching career has been known for moulding the cricketing talent of girls in the region, Border Cricket has given Lwando Manase a chance to test his development skills by mentoring Eastern Cape Iinyathi Colts and the U19 boys programme.

The Colts are Border’s development and youth pathway cricket team for the senior Eastern Cape Iinyathi.

It serves as a feeder and bridge system for young prospects transitioning from age-group cricket such as U16 and U19 into the senior provincial professional setup.

The Colts play fixtures against provincial counterparts like the Boland Colts and the Garden Route Badgers Colts during the season.

Manase’s coaching catalogue includes coaching the Buffalo Flats Hub before earning successive appointments.

There, his job was to hone the skills of players from that region.

He has also been head coach of the Border U13 boys.

Before getting the new gig, he doubled up as the Border U19 girls and the Eastern Cape Iinyathi women’s provincial team.

The women‘s senior team role has since been occupied by Lolwethu Dekeza.

“Lwando’s journey is a reflection of Border Cricket’s commitment to developing coaches through its pathway,” the union said.

“Each opportunity was earned through consistent performance, dedication and a proven ability to develop players.

“Throughout his coaching career, Lwando has built a reputation for bringing out the best in those he works with.

“His ability to connect with players, earn their trust and create an environment where they can grow has become one of his defining strengths.

“The new programme is another important milestone in a coaching journey built on hard work, continuous growth and a passion for player development.”

His first task will be to prepare a solid Border team ahead of the Khaya Majola National U19 Cricket Week in Stellenbosch in December.

The Border U19s finished in 15th place at the 2025 edition.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday that the launch of the new domestic season and its fixtures would be released on Thursday next week.

The season is expected to kick off in late September or in early October.

CSA is expected to introduce a revamped domestic structure for the 2026-27 season.

The new design is set to feature an expanded 16-team T20 competition combining both divisions one and two, larger first-class match schedules mixed with one-dayers in between.

There is also going to be a shift to a two-year promotion-relegation cycle.

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