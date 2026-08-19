Border release team for SA 10km champs

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Sinethemba Jilingisi is part of the Border squad to compete in the SA 10km Championships in Potchefstroom in October.

Border Athletics have released the names of 18 athletes to represent the province at the SA 10km Championships in Potchefstroom on October 17.

It is another high-altitude venue and the home of many top South African athletes through the years.

Two sets of results from local races were used to compile the team. They were the ELIDZ 10km and the Golden Oldies 10, which were run on July 4 and 18 respectively.

A strong development component was taken into account, with eight juniors chosen, made up of six men and two women.

Border’s top male junior, Endinako Mpondo (Brac), is a fine prospect who heads the group.

He is joined by Gcinikhaya George (Brac), Sinothando Goniwe and Lizole Vara (Real Gijimas), Luthando Tyikana (Nedbank) and Thabiso Vervulu (Melvas), a new club in the Aliwal North region.

The two junior women are Uviwe Simon (Boxer) and Mbasa Ntathani (Nedbank).

In the senior men’s race, only two athletes have been selected — the consistent Luyolo Ngcongolo (Powered Up Runners) and Sinethemba Jilingisi (Real Gijimas).

Sadly, Malixole Kalideni (Old Selbornians) had run the Comrades Marathon and, as a result, was unavailable.

No senior women are in the team, but three veteran 40+ runners in Hanlie Botha, Caryn Lategan and Andrea Ranger (all from Easy Equities Born2Run) are included.

Two athletes who may well have made the team had they been at the qualifying races are Lauren Ranger in the 40+ and Cindy Nel in the open or 35+.

In the men’s 40+, Bulelani Mgubo (Overtakers) and Xolile Ndabeni (Boxer) make the grade, while Siyabulela Madlavana (Nedbank) is the only 50+ runner.

One of Border’s strongest categories is in the 60+ men, with Makaya Masumpa (Easy Equities Born2Run) and Mzoli Mpalala (Hollywood AC) teaming up on the day.

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