Excitement building for NMB 10s Festival at Fairview Sports Centre

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Despatch celebrating their win in the semi-pro division at the NMB 10s Festival in 2025

With 100 days to go until the fourth edition of the NMB 10s Festival, excitement is building across Nelson Mandela Bay as athletes, supporters, sponsors, and communities prepare for what promises to be the biggest edition of the festival yet.

Scheduled to take place on November 28 and 29 at the Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha, the NMB 10s Festival has grown from a rugby-only tournament in 2023 into a premier multi-sport and lifestyle event that celebrates sport, entertainment, tourism, and community.

What started as a vision to create opportunities for local rugby talent has evolved into a festival featuring Rugby, Netball, 5-a-Side Soccer, and Padel, attracting participants from across the Eastern Cape and beyond.

The festival has become a platform where aspiring athletes can showcase their talents, while local businesses, vendors, and entertainers benefit from the economic opportunities created by the event.

The 2026 edition is expected to host a minimum of 20 teams in each sporting code, with at least eight teams travelling from outside Nelson Mandela Bay.

This influx of participants and supporters will contribute significantly to the local tourism economy through accommodation bookings, hospitality spending, and local procurement.

The impact of the NMB 10s Festival extends beyond the playing field. The 2025 edition generated more than R376,000 in local economic activity, supported local SMMEs, created temporary employment opportunities, and delivered a safe and professionally managed event for participants and spectators alike.

Speaking on the 100-day milestone, NMB 10s Head of Operations, Tursuis Ruiters, said the festival’s growth reflects the power of sport to unite communities and create opportunities.

“The NMB 10s Festival is more than a sporting event,” he said.

“It is a platform for talent development, economic participation, tourism growth, and family entertainment.

“As we count down the final 100 days, we invite the people of Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape to join us on this exciting journey.“

This year’s festival will once again combine high-quality sporting action with live entertainment, food experiences, and family-friendly activities, creating a unique festival atmosphere for people of all ages.

The organisers have also launched a “100 Days to Make History campaign”, which will showcase participating teams, partners, volunteers, and community stories leading up to the event.

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The Herald