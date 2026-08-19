LIV Golf cancels Michigan event, to decide team title at Indy

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LIV Golf’s scheduled team championship in Michigan next week has been cancelled, the series announced, meaning this week’s Indianapolis event will conclude the 2026 campaign.

Spain’s Jon Rahm has already clinched his third consecutive season points title, but the series will also crown its team champion from Thursday through Sunday at The Club at Chatham Hills.

The breakaway series had been backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which earlier this year announced it was pulling its funding after this season.

After luring away top PGA Tour stars with 54-hole events and huge contracts, LIV struggled to gain a foothold in the golf world with reported huge losses over five seasons.

LIV Golf chief executive officer Scott O’Neil has said he plans to finalise a deal next month to fund a 2027 LIV Golf campaign, but revealed no details.

O’Neil said the early end to the campaign would help LIV Golf’s future relaunch.

“By concluding the season now, we can put our full resources behind what comes next and maintain the operational rigour this transition demands,” O’Neil said.

“We are reimagining LIV Golf as a fundamentally new league owned by the players and anchored in a sustainable business model, with an evolved fan experience built for the markets where the game is growing fastest across the globe and the support of world-class partners.”

LIV Golf Michigan had been set as the team championship from August 27-30 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, for which a LIV statement said ticket holders would receive refunds.

“The addition of the Team Championship to this week’s event adds even more excitement to the world-class competition in store,” said Ross Hallett, LIV Golf executive vice president.

In the season team standings, the Dustin Johnson-led 4Aces lead with 149.50 points, followed by the all-Australian Ripper GC on 147.25, Rahm-led Legion XIII on 145 and Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers on 136.

“Indianapolis will be a fitting finale for the league as fans have known it and the starting point for what we believe it can become,” O’Neil said.

“As we concentrate on finishing the season strong and building the next chapter of LIV Golf, we’ll carry the energy and enthusiasm our fans have shown us into what comes next.”

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The Herald