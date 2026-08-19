Nomgwadla United in rallying cry for young cricketers

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Nomgwadla United Cricket Club is making a concerted effort to raise funds to provide decent cricket equipment for its young players

A historic rural cricket club from the outskirts of Dimbaza is turning to the broader Buffalo City metro community to help equip its next generation of sporting stars and build a safer future for local youth.

Nomgwadla United Cricket Club has launched an urgent appeal to local businesses, donors, and sporting bodies to secure essential cricket equipment to help to grow its junior division.

Operating under the ethos “From street to school, field then home”, the campaign focuses on developing players in the U12, U13 and U15 age-groups.

To support the initiative, the club will host a community fundraising event on October 10 at the Nomgwadla Community Hall, near Dimbaza, with an entrance fee of R20.

All proceeds will go directly toward purchasing safety gear and cricket equipment.

Team organiser Zole Makeke told the Dispatch the drive was about much more than sport — it is an effort to protect youth from social ills such as substance abuse, crime and gender-based violence.

Formed in 1991 when elders merged competing local teams, including Buffaloes and Rock of Ages, into a single unified side, the club currently fields a 20-player senior squad and mentors roughly 45 junior players.

However, severe resource shortages continue to threaten player safety and enthusiasm.

“Due to the unavailability of proper cricket consumables for the game, we lose players due to injury and fear of the game because of the feeling they’re unprotected,” Makeke explained.

“We lack cricket nets; we have a concrete slab with no mat, and our playing equipment is old and unsafe.”

Despite deep-seated unemployment in the area limiting local households’ capacity to donate, the club’s plight has drawn early backing from local enterprises.

Sponsors like Gazi Attorneys Inc, Akhona Matshikwe Farming Hub and a supportive Standard Bank employee from Qonce have already stepped forward with foundational support.

Makeke said providing proper equipment would instill discipline and keep children grounded in their schooling, family life and community values.

Looking ahead, Nomgwadla United harbours ambitious competitive goals, targeting promotion into higher provincial leagues and Super League cricket by 2029.

Calling on the public for collective action, Makeke cited traditional isiXhosa wisdom to underscore the power of unity in community development: “Umlilo oqalwa nge khuni elinye unotshe soze ubeyimpumelelo, kodwa xa inkuni zihlanganiselene zinintsi zenza umlilo omkhulu. Ndizama ukuthi xa sisonke sihlangeni singamisa into eluqilima.” (A fire started by a single piece of wood will never burn successfully, but when many pieces of wood gather together, they create a great fire. Together we can build something strong).

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