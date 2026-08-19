Ntini ready to ignite fire with Iinyathi again in new season

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After signing for a second season with the Eastern Cape Iinyathi, Thando Ntini is determined to continue growing into his all-rounder role for the team in the coming Division 2 season.

A “no-brainer” was how Ntini described his decision to return to KuGompo City for another bite at the cherry.

It’s another opportunity to grow in his career, is how he put it.

Ntini joined Iinyathi last season after a topsy-turvy period in his cricketing journey.

About three years ago, he did not secure a contract in Division One of South African domestic cricket after he was released by Tuskers.

He took the unfamiliar route of playing club cricket with a brief spell in Australia before returning to SA again.

It was at Buffalo Park, where the former SA U19 and Selborne College bowler found a new home.

This was a place where his father Makhaya made a name for himself when he started his career.

A few months ago, in a social media post, Thando said: “Thank you for igniting that fire again, thank you for believing when nobody else did and gave me a chance at doing what I love again. I will forever be grateful for what you guys have done for me.”

“You cannot undo the past and your mistakes, but can definitely rewrite the story and make it great again.”

Another chapter in those pages will be written by the 26-year-old this coming season.

This week, the Iinyathi brotherhood got back together to train with the new signings integrating with the team, along with those who were playing in the UK.

It was all smiles and everyone was happy to be back and part of the camp, Ntini said.

The Iinyathi will be under head coach Rowan Richards for the new season. He replaces Tumelo Bodibe.

Though there has been some reshuffling in personnel in the coaching box, Ntini maintains the blueprint is the same for the team and his individual aspirations.

“The plan is to grow and be stronger than last season,” Ntini told the Dispatch during the week.

“There were so many learnings that the team took from the previous season with the ball and bat. This season will be about improving from the foundation we have laid down already. We still have much the same squad as last season.

“The guys from the UK returned this week and joined us guys who have been training here at home. The new signings have settled, and we look set and balanced for the season,” he said.

The Iinyathi finished second to the Knights on the promotion ladder to Division One.

Ntini was among the key players who played crucial roles across three formats.

The side were beaten finalists twice, first in the One Day Challenge Cup and then in the T20.

In those competitions, Ntini had nine wickets, and for the four-dayers had five wickets before he suffered an injury.

While primarily used as a front-line bowler, he contributed some handy innings with the bat in the lower order.

He chipped in crucial runs when the Iinyathi found themselves with their backs against the wall.

His half-century in his first-class debut for the Iinyathi was a highlight.

He wants to enhance his game with the willow, though he is expected to lead the bowling attack with senior bowlers Chad Classen and Nico Van Zyl having departed in the transfer window.

He will juggle both roles amidst CSA’s restructured domestic cricket system.

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Daily Dispatch