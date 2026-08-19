SPAR Women’s Challenge organisers predict fast times on new race routes

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Glenrose Xaba won the SPAR Grand Prix Series race in Gqeberha last year

Race organisers are buzzing with excitement, predicting lightning-fast times on the fresh SPAR Women’s Challenge routes.

The event featuring the classic 10km and 5km races, is set to light up Pollok Beach on Saturday September 26.

The feature event, which includes the Gqeberha leg of the Grand Prix Series for the elite athletes, gets under way at 7am, with the 5km following at 7.30am.

Eastern Province Athletics will organise the race for the next three years.

Race organiser Mike Mbambani said that with the new route in place, fast times were expected.

Starting at Pollok Beach, the 10km race will proceed along Marine Drive, turn right onto 10th Avenue, left onto Brighton Drive, right onto Admiralty Way, continue running right in traffic, and left onto University Way.

It will enter through the NMU rear gate after turning right onto Gomery Avenue and left onto Strandfontein Road and cross to face traffic.

It will then proceed through NMU and exit at the Marine Drive entrance.

Runners should keep up with traffic until they pass the Pine Lodge entrance.

After Admiralty Way, they should continue to face traffic until they reach the finish line on Marine Drive at Pollok Beach.

The 5km race will begin at Pollok Beach, pass the Radisson Hotel in a coned lane, and then turn right onto 10th Avenue.

Then turn left onto Jenvey Road after crossing Brighton Drive, then right onto Brewer Road.

Take Bangor Road on the left, Nobbs Road on the left, and Tiran Road on the right.

Make a right onto Erasmus Drive, a left onto Burger Street, a left onto Louis Botha Crescent, a left onto Kock Street, a left onto Admiralty Way, a left onto Marine Drive, and return to the starting point.

“The races usually cause severe traffic jams on the Kings Beach side due to road closures and other issues,” Mbambani said.

“Also, that affects the start of the 5km race.

“Because they will be arriving for the start of the 5km rather than the 10km, our runners will need to park a considerable distance from the venue.

“Therefore, that was one of the factors causing a severe headache.

“Remember now, if you have 5,000 runners, you might probably be looking at 2,000 cars or fewer than that, which will create congestion of cars into Marine Drive from the Kings Beach side.

“To improve that, we had to find a quicker route that would also be convenient for the runners, allowing them to arrive at the start much more quickly and easily without any traffic.

“The route is extremely efficient and flawless.

“The route’s highest point, in my opinion, is roughly 32m above sea level. From there, the elevation drops to the finish.

“As a result, athletes don’t repeat any of the areas they have run on the entire circular route.

“On a good day, runners can be seen breaking the SA record on this route.”

SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorship controller Honey Koba said the new route created a smooth and safer experience for participants as well as road users.

“We have also designed the route to aim for better record-breaking and a friendly course.”

Boxer Athletic Club runner Glenrose Xaba won the Gqeberha elite race last year.

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