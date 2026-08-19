Stirling hockey star relishes tournament victory in Zimbabwe

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Stirling High pupil Malakhiwe Somhlahlo was part of the SA U16B girls' team which won a recent tournament in Zimbabwe.

As a member of the SA U16B girls’ team, Stirling High pupil Malakhiwe Somhlahlo helped the national side to finish as champions of the recent Zimbabwe junior hockey series.

The team secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory against Zimbabwe U16A to complete a record of four wins from four games in the event held at St John’s College and Chisipite Senior School.

Reflecting on the tournament, Somhlahlo said it was “honestly such a special moment”.

“Being able to play in a final while representing SA was already something I’ll never forget, but to actually win the tournament made it even more special,” she said.

“This was also a memorable moment as it was my first final and we got to bring the title home.”

Somhlahlo, 15, also spoke about how she had to overcome the pressure to grasp this opportunity.

“At first, I was overwhelmed. I was overthinking everything and had this fear because I come from a smaller province compared to some of the other players.

“After my first game, I realised that I was here for a reason and that I needed to play the way I usually play.

“Instead of being scared, I started seeing it as an opportunity to grow as a player, take everything in and learn from my coaches and teammates.”

A personal highlight for her was singing the national anthem before the final.

“It really hit home that I’m no longer just playing a normal derby day school hockey game or a club game, but that I’m actually playing for my country and representing everyone back home,” she said.

“That was such a special moment for me and definitely my highlight of the tournament.”

Somhlahlo also excels in cricket, playing for the Eastern Cape Iinyathi and being selected to the SA Fillies squad in December.

“I think one of the biggest values I’ve taken from cricket into hockey is discipline,” she said.

“Cricket has taught me that you can’t always focus on the outcome; you have to trust the process and keep working even when things aren’t going your way.”

The Grade 10 pupil is also among the high academic performers and spoke about balancing academics and sports without compromising either.

“I take both very seriously because they both play a huge role in my life,” she said.

“I know I can’t neglect my academics because of sport because, realistically speaking, I do need my education.”

Stirling have praised Somhlahlo’s achievement with the SA U16 team.

“Her journey is a wonderful example of what can be achieved through hard work, discipline, humility and a genuine passion for excellence,” the school said.

“She continues to show that leadership is not simply about wearing a captain’s armband, but about inspiring those around you through your actions, attitude and commitment.”

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