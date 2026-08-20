Baby Bulldogs face Boland in opening U21 Shield clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Elephants U21 centre Mu-eed Fritz on attack during a first-round SA Shield clash with the Border Bulldogs at the Madibaz Stadium in 2025.

Border’s journey to become the first team ever to defend its SA Rugby U21 crown will begin this weekend under the guidance of their mentor, Onke Dubase.

The Baby Bulldogs will clash with Boland at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday (3pm).

Border managed the double over Boland last season.

But as proven in previous campaigns, a team cannot head into matches based on head-to-head history in the competitions. It evolves.

The trophy has changed hands since its introduction in 2023.

It was first won by the Pumas, then Boland and Border after blazing past the Pumas.

The majority of names from that Border training squad are not included in the current one because of age.

Dubase will have to mix those who remain with new personnel who were picked through trials in the past few months.

Border are part of the south section of the U21 competition.

They have Boland, SWD and Eastern Province in their pool.

They will play three home and three away matches (six in total).

In the north section, it will be a single round (four in total).

At the conclusion of the league phase, the two teams with the highest number of log points will contest the semifinals within their sections.

The two winners will play in the grand final between the south and north groups.

Border will have a capping ceremony on Friday.

Border U21 training squad announced in July:

Forwards: Sihle Ndlebe, Simphiwe Makakade (both MDA Hurricanes), Owethu Mbino (Breakers), Papama Mda (WSU), Lunathi Mali (UFH), Silindokuhle Nciza (WSU), Liyabona Matyana Boitumelo Selonyane (both UFH), Liyema Mtatase (Hungry Lions), Lisanda Namba (WSU), Siya Klaas (Wolves), Amila Mkatshwa (UFH), Aphelele Mbiko (EL Police), Uya Blom (FB United), Khanyiso Mncono (WSU), Sokhana Pampila (WSU), Zander Brink (Cambridge), Oyisa Dayimani (UFH), Chumani Makunga (Young Leopards), Xhanti Fumba (Buffs), Inga Ndyambo (UFH), Inam Ndoyana (Hungry Lions), Billy Kaunda (Old Boys), Mvano Quao (WSU), Iminathi Macoli (UFH), Hlumelo Gobile (Hudson), Bukho Mdaka (Habernians)

Backs: Akhanani Kobe (WSU), Lutho Madlotywa (Buffs), Juan Nel (Cambridge), Athule Wakeni (Komga), Abongile Yeye (UFH), Liso Mkokheli (WSU), Kungawo Ncamazana (EL Police), Andrew Mertins (Cambridge), Esona Xashimba (Breakers), Lizalise Kilani (Komga), Emihle Mbacwana (WSU), Ukho Nomsatha (UFH), Msuthu Mbane (Wolves), Jerath Pieterse (Newtown), Pasco Mokoena (WSU), Lithemba Mbaru (WSU), Siya Makhalima (Rising Stars), Njongo Mbanga, Bukho Hani, Ntandazo Mboniswa (all WSU), Siya Sakhele, Siphenathi April (both UFH), Thando Ngubani (WSU), Odidi Madosi Liyema Ngoyi (UFH), Siphelo Xelelo (Breakers), Ahluma Mbinqo (Wolves), Olona Zenzile (WSU), Siya Noboko (Komga).