BT United celebrates unity and community spirit in cricket

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At the launch of the unified club were, from the left, Craig Jones, Brendon Seafield, Rodwyn Tau, Brandon Cairncross, Sinethemba Hela, Chanielle Jones, Arisaan Malgas, André January and Nathan Jones.

Together as one, they will aim to be a force to be reckoned with in Eastern Province Cricket Club cricket.

Windhill Cricket Club and Windvogel Cricket Club officially united on Sunday afternoon after their amalgamation last season.

The club will now be known as BT United Cricket Club after securing a sponsorship from BT Scrap Metal.

Playing in the Premier League, they ended fifth overall on the log last season.

And that is an achievement the Windvogel club is very proud of.

Craig Jones, chair of the newly formed club, said it happened through God’s grace.

“This is a proud and historic moment for all of us,” Jones said.

“This is all about care, value, the unity of players and family and the community at large. It will provide a positive environment.

“Young and senior players will grow on and off the field. This occasion is for everyone who believes in unity and vision.”

The secretary of the club, Andre January, said they would never walk alone.

“Today is not simply about the launch of a new club, but about unity. We want to be more than just another club, but we want to uplift the community,” January said.

“Therefore, we want to reach out a hand of friendship to every sporting club. We must stand and grow together.

“Parents and grandparents must bring their kids to the practice field and matches, and we must all enjoy it.

“There will be challenges, but cricket is all about teamwork and discipline. However, we must be positive and always focus on the possibilities.”

Vice-chair Nathan Jones was the top-performing batsman last season and is optimistic for the season ahead.

Sinethemba Hela, Club Coordinator of the EP Cricket Board, congratulated the club on securing a sponsorship.

“This club performed very well last season. Success is not only having perfect facilities, but people who keep on believing,” Hela said.

“Clubs don’t always succeed because of good players, but because of the positive input of everyone on and off the field. You must keep on believing.

“I wish you good luck for the season that lies ahead and believe you will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Sponsor Brandon Cairncross said he was pleased to be in a position to be a part of the cricket club.

“I wish them all the success and know they are going to make all of us proud.”

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