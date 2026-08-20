Concerned EP rugby bosses lay down the law on referee abuse

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EP rugby general manager Mzi Mpofu says management had to meet urgently with the Referees Society to avert a crisis where no rugby could be played in the Grand Challenge tournament

In a dramatic move to ensure Grand Challenge club matches are played as scheduled on Saturday, concerned EP Rugby bosses have held an urgent crisis meeting with the Referees Society to avoid the cancellation of club rugby matches after reports of referee abuse.

Clubs have been warned further abuse will result in the immediate precautionary suspension of both clubs involved in incidents that bring the game into disrepute.

In a letter to clubs, EPRU general manager Mzi Mpofu said: “We cannot allow a situation where certain clubs, their players, team management or spectators threaten referees, fight with them or verbally abuse the people who are a vital component to the structure of the game.”

Clubs have been sent a document, “Referee Respect Declaration”, which they will have to sign to ensure all fixtures proceed as planned.

The deadline for the return of the signed document is August 31 at close of the EP office at 4.30pm.

In his letter, Mpofu says: “We (EPRU) are grateful that the EPRU club rugby competitions are being played.

“This has not gone without our fair share of challenges.

“We as EPRU, together with our mother body, Saru, have previously warned our affiliates that we are all to desist from these unacceptable practices of only blaming the referees when we are on the wrong side of match results.

“EP cannot allow a situation whereby certain clubs, their players, team management and/or spectators threaten referees, fight with them or verbally abuse the people who are also a very vital component and structure in our beloved game.

“Our EPRU constitution and by-laws (competition rules) regulate the playing, administration and conduct of our players, clubs, officials, and spectators.

“We all, but more the home teams, have a moral and constitutional responsibility not to incite hatred or provoke violence, insult, degrade or defame any of our fellow rugby brothers.

“This must stop immediately.

“Management had to meet (urgently) with the Referees Society to avert a crisis whereby no rugby could proceed.

“We have given them the assurances that we will:

“(1) Communicate with all Clubs and instruct yourselves to do everything possible to protect referees.

“(2) Any abuse that occurs from now onwards will result in the immediate preliminary (precautionary) suspension of both clubs, after which the enquiries committee will expeditiously, legally and on a fair basis deal with this abuse (in terms of EPRU constitution). Those found guilty will be harshly dealt with by our DC.

“Let us all play these matches in the right spirit and stop abusing referees.

“Spectator and player behaviour (verbal and physical abuse) towards Match officials, or any EPRU official in terms of World Rugby sanction (regulation 17) will be sanctioned according to law.

“In terms of our EPRU constitution and club competition rules and regulations, it is always teams’ (home or away) responsibility to secure the safety of all players, officials, and spectators.

“Clause 25 of the EPRU Club Competition Rules and Regulations - Contravention of EPRU Constitution and/or any EPRU Rules and Regulations states.

“Any person or rugby body failing or not complying or contravening the EPRU constitution or rules and regulations will be subjected to an enquiry, with steps fitting the transgression being taken”.

“We would like to encourage our members to continue growing plus promoting (playing) the game in and amongst our communities, but we are begging that compliance and meeting of the minimum standards are met, and that the safety of our club players, referees and spectators is at the top of our list.

“Let us all show respect to one another, and importantly administer and promote discipline around our clubs, fields, playing areas.”

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