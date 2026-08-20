EP kick off U21 SA Shield campaign against SWD Eagles

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Progress scrumhalf Lucrain Miggels has been included in the EP Elephants side to play in the SA U21 Shield competition

An ambitious and well-prepared EP Elephants side have set their sights on reaching the SA U21 Shield rugby playoffs in 2026, coach Shaun ‘Trok’ Oliver says.

The Elephants kick off their campaign in the Shield competition with a tough opening encounter against the SWD Eagles at Otto du Plessis High School on Friday (kickoff 3pm).

In the other south section match, champions Border face Boland at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane near KuGompo City on Saturday.

“EP are coming from a successful camp that was held at Daniel Pienaar High School to prepare for the new season,” Oliver said.

“Our preparations have been much better than last year, and our expectations are very high for 2026.

EP U21 coach Shaun 'Trok" Oliver (Supplied)

“EP will field a balanced team who will focus on ourselves.

“Our set piece is a department where we will strive to get it right from the start and to execute our game plan from there.

“We will set high standards for ourselves and home games are not negotiable.

“This EP team believe we can go all the way to the knockout stage in the Shield competition.”

Border were crowned U21 Shield champions in 2025 after a pulsating final against the Pumas in White River.

Nine provincial teams have been divided into two sections.

The south comprises Boland (2024 champions), Border, Eastern Province and SWD; and the north, featuring the Pumas (2023 champions), Harmony Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo.

Teams in the south section play three home and three away matches (six in total) and in the north a single round (four in total).

At the conclusion of the league phase, the two teams with the highest number of log points will contest the semi-finals within their sections.

The two winners will play in the grand final between the south and north groups.

EP squad:

Forwards: Aiden Els (Progress), Nathan Smith (Park), Luke Stegman (NMU), Sihle Solwandle (Progress), Zukisa Xoshande (Bombers), Clewin Papenfoes (Gardens), Luyolo Ngeno (Park), Andre Swanepoel (Park), Dewald Gerber (NMU), De Wet Canon (Stars), Dandre van Jaarsveld (NMU), Calvin Bosch (NMU), Sean van Zijl (NMU), Johan van Zijl (NMU), Damien Le Roux (Progress), Dwayne Meyer (Progress), Ruwaan Zealand (NMU), Lwando Gotyana (Bombers), Uyanda Tshaka (NMU).

Backs: Cameron Doyle (NMU), Lucrain Miggels (Progress), Divan van Rooyen (Park), Raashied Conrad (NMU), Sivenathi Mrwashu (Kwaru), Lwethu Lamani (Harlequins), Christiaan van der Merwe (NMU), Bukho Pantsi (NMU), Owen Breda (Kruisfontein), Angelo Adams (Progress), Xander Wiltshire (Middelburg), Brent Kooran (Harlequins), Cole Hilpert (NMU), Emihle Zaza (NMU), Lyle Meintjies (Progress), Caleb Frisken (NMU).

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