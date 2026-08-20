Last roll of the dice time for teams chasing playoff berths

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NMU Madibaz centre Lwando Davane is tackled during their EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash against Harlequins at the Adcock Stadium last week

It is almost last roll of the dice time for desperate clubs bidding for a top-eight finish that will enable them to advance to the playoff stage of the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition.

Saturday will see the penultimate round of league matches being played, before the eight teams to contest the quarterfinals are decided.

While Harlequins, Kruisfontein United and Gardens have one foot in the playoffs, several clubs are facing an anxious time in the final two rounds.

Clubs well poised to make the cut if they win their final matches are Trying Stars, Park, Joubertina United, Jeffreys Bay, Progress, Brumbies and the NMU Madibaz.

The two worst performing teams — Hankey Villagers and Star of Hope —are out of the running and will be relegated to the Middle 12 Division at the end of the season.

In a letter to EPRU, Hankey Villagers said they would be unable to travel to Alexandria to face Trying Stars on Saturday because of financial constraints.

There is also a battle within a battle as the top teams look to nail down a top four finish that will earn them the right to host a home quarterfinal.

With two rounds of league action remaining, the log (with matches played in brackets) is: Harlequins 54 (14), Kruisfontein United 51 (14), Gardens 49 (14), Trying Stars 41 (14), Park 38 (14), Joubertina United 37 (14), Jeffreys Bay 36 (14), Progress 33 (13), Brumbies 32 (14), NMU Madibaz 31 (13), Hankey Villagers 14 (13), Star of Hope 13 (14).

With little separating the top three clubs, Harlequins, Kruisfontein United and Gardens can all end top of the log at the end of the league stage.

With that incentive in place, a titanic tussle is expected when champions Gardens host Kruisfontein United at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Matches between these teams usually go down the wire and Saturday’s encounter is expected to provide another nail-biting encounter between two proud clubs.

Kruisfontein lost their coveted position at the top of the log when they stumbled to a 27-20 defeat against Joubertina United last week.

This setback is likely to fuel Kruisfontein’s desire to end the league phase with wins over Gardens and Star of Hope in their final two outings.

Last week Gardens were made to fight hard before they were able to emerge with a narrow 32-25 win over Brumbies in Makhanda.

In a first-round clash between the sides in April, Gardens emerged with a thrilling 24-23 win over Kruisfontein at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

In another key clash, Harlequins will be defending their proud unbeaten home record at the Adcock Stadium against a Progress side who will be desperate for the points on offer.

Quins stretched their unbeaten record at their home fortress when they beat the NMU Madibaz 32-29 last week.

Fifth-placed Park will have everything to play for when they host a Joubertina United outfit who occupy sixth place on the standings.

The winner of this clash can take a major step towards securing a home quarterfinal.

On the joint table, drawn up to include both groups, the eventual quarterfinal lineup will be: No 1 v No 8, No 2 v No 7, No 3 v No 6 and No 4 v No 5.

Saturday’s fixtures:

Top 12 (odd numbers): Gardens v Kruisfontein United, Star of Hope v Brumbies, Park v Joubertina United. Top 12 (even numbers): Harlequins v Progress, Trying Stars v Hankey Villagers (Villagers have indicated they cannot fulfil fixture), Jeffreys Bay v NMU Madibaz.

Middle 12 (odd numbers): Born Fighters v Kwaru, African Bombers v Despatch Oostelikes, Spring Rose v Kirkwood. Middle 12 (even numbers): Central v Motherwell, Missionvale v Suburban, United Barbarians v Evergreens.

Bottom 12 (odd numbers): Adelaide Rangeres v Helenvale, Police-Crusaders v Klipfontein, Kareedouw Tigers v Middelburg Eagles. Bottom 12 (even numbers): Middelburg Excelsior v Lily White, Windvogel v Orlando Eagles, Despatch v St Marks.

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