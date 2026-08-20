Owethu Rula is hungry for WBF female flyweight title - coach

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Eastern Cape flyweight boxing champ Owethu Rula and her trainer Caiphus Ntate are ready to win the WBF title against Smangele Hadebe on Saturday.

Boxing trainer Caiphus Ntante is confident that his fighter, Owethu Rula, will bring the World Boxing Federation female flyweight title home to Gqeberha on Sunday.

As Nelson Mandela Bay’s Rula steps into the ring for the open WBF female flyweight title, she aims to make her mark on the global boxing stage.

The 27-year-old, who’s under Caiph Camp, will face current South African female flyweight champion Simangele Hadebe in Cape Town at the Grand West Casino on Saturday.

The bill is part of the Fight Like a Woman boxing event in celebration of Women’s Month hosted by the Fighters Club Promotion.

Rula, who holds the Eastern Cape female flyweight title, last fought in March, when she defended it against Zizipho Skoti.

She was due to fight in August, but she sustained an ankle injury that put her out for the rest of the year.

This will be her first fight after her recovery.

“She made the weight, and the pre-med went well. Her weight was 50.8kg,” Ntante said.

“This shows that she is in perfect form for the fight, because once you make the weight days before the fight, you do not get dehydrated on fight day.

“We are not intimidated by Simangele and her experience because Owethu has already participated in six title fights and faced seasoned boxers.

“We are aware that the fight will be difficult, but we will be extremely cautious because we know Simangele is a skilled boxer. At the same time, we will apply pressure to make her uncomfortable.

“Owethu has power; the minute she lands in Cape Town, it will be a different game altogether. We are not going there to relax; this time around she is hungry.”

Hadebe, also referred to as Smash in boxing circles, defeated Olamiposi Solomon of Nigeria by a commanding point margin to win the WBO All Africa Flyweight title, which she currently holds.

In her 22 fights, the 32-year-old has 15 victories, 5 defeats, and just two draws.

Her most recent fight of the year, in February, saw her lose on points to Sibulele Soboois.

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