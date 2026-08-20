Police face threat as All Blacks come sniffing for Super League title

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The WSU All Blacks could become the Border Super League champions for the first time in their history should they beat East London Police by a bonus point in their matchup at Police Park on Saturday.

Police currently occupy the top spot on the log with 44 points after 10 games, while the All Blacks are on 40 points after eight matches.

The game this weekend will be Police’s last of the league and could see the trophy that they have won the past four years consecutively slip through their fingers.

Should they lose by a bonus point to All Blacks, Police will be overtaken, and the institution will be on 45 points.

If the Bobbies win, that will put the All Blacks under pressure in the remaining games to get a full haul of points to get their hands on the silverware.

The All Blacks are the only team in Super League to not have tasted defeat, winning eight of their outings.

The game which was postponed last week between Swallows and University of Fort Hare is scheduled to go on this weekend at the NU1 Field in Mdantsane.

Fort Hare are in fourth position on 33 points with two games remaining.

Ninth-place Swallows are pushing for the sixth spot, which automatically enters teams into next year’s Eastern Cape Super 14 title and Brutten Cup.

Swallows have 21 points in nine games, and the sixth spot is occupied by Fort Beaufort United, who have 27.

FB United have one game left to play in the league.

They are on a bye this round, though.

While the All Blacks are fighting for the title, their fellow WSU Eagles will be in survival mode, trying to rescue themselves from relegation.

The Eagles are at the bottom of the log with seven points in nine games.

They play Breakers at the Zamakulungisa Field; they need to win that match to dig themselves out of the hole.

Old Boys are the team above them on 11 points and have played all their games.

The Eagles need five points to clear them.

A bonus point over Breakers would mean the Eagles are safe from the drop zone.

In the Premier League, Rising Stars, who are contenders to win the second-tier league, are not playing this weekend.

Unbeaten Stars from Kwelera have two games in hand to surpass table-topping Lovedale College.

Stars have 48 points after 10 matches while Lovedale are on 54 in 12 games.

In other matches on Saturday, Africans play Ncera Leopards at Breidbach Field, Winter Rose travel to Ntlaza Lions in Ntlaza, United Brothers welcome Ocean Sweepers at Mzwini Field, while Wallabies will tussle with Ngculu Zebras at Station Field in Stutterheim.

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