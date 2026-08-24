Swimming SA president, CEO provisionally suspended by international body

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Swimming South Africa’s president and CEO have been provisionally suspended on “potential violations” including the “provision of false information and fake documents”, the Aquatics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Monday.

In a short statement on its website, the AIU said it had taken the action against president Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse “in connection with potential violations of the World Aquatics Integrity Code, including abuse of power and the provision of false information and fake documents”.

“During their provisional suspension, Fritz and Adriaanse are prohibited from holding any position within Swimming South Africa, Africa Aquatics, World Aquatics, or any other recognised body.

“They are also prohibited from participating in or attending any aquatic-related activities, events, meetings or competitions in any capacity.”

The AIU is an operationally independent unit of the sport’s global governing body, World Aquatics.

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