Liverpool must improve on ‘unacceptable’ season, says Van Dijk

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Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts during their English Premier League game against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday

Virgil van Dijk said Liverpool “need to show a reaction” from a bitterly disappointing season that cost Arne Slot his job as manager, but called for patience with new boss Andoni Iraola.

The Reds needed a 99th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot by Dominik Szoboszlai to rescue a 2-2 draw at Newcastle on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Slot guided Liverpool to glory and a 20th league title in his debut campaign in 2024/25, but paid the price for finishing fifth last season when he was dismissed in May.

Many of the same flaws were in evidence in Iraola’s first outing at St James’ Park as Newcastle sliced open the Liverpool defence on the counter-attack.

But they twice came from behind to avoid a losing start to the new season.

“It’s absolutely normal in any type of profession, work, whatever you do, if you come in new and you have new plans and new ideas, then it takes a bit of time with new players,” Van Dijk said.

“It’s down to us to do it as soon as we can, as soon as possible, because we want to improve, we want to win, we want to be better. That’s what we are going to try to do.

“We need to show a reaction from last year, that we are much better than last year, because this was unacceptable.”

Iraola has not been aided by a lack of new arrivals in the transfer market.

Despite the departure of club legend Mohamed Salah and a long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool have only added Spanish winger Victor Munoz in attacking areas as well as defenders Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo.

Paris Saint-Germain’s two-time Champions League winner Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Anfield, while two bids for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh have reportedly been turned down.

“Everyone wants to see quality arrive regardless and I fully trust the club and the board to make the right decisions,” Van Dijk said.

“That’s the only thing I can say, so let’s see what we are going to do.” — AFP

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