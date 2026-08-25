Vabaza-Booi describes award as fulfilment of the late Tshwete’s wishes

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Siya Vabaza-Booi was the recipient of the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement award at the SA Sports Awards at Sun City at the weekend

Woman boxing trailblazer Siyaba Vabaza-Booi described the Lifetime Achievement award she received at the SA Sports Awards ceremony at Sun City at the weekend as the fulfilment of the late Steve Tshwete’s wishes.

Duncan Village’s Vabaza-Booi was the only Eastern Cape representative among the recipients of the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement accolade, alongside Selwyn Nathan and Veli Nhlapo.

Vabaza-Booi credited SA’s first sports minister for embracing her officiating dream when she started it in 1989.

“Bra Steve ordained me when I started this officiating career, and by 1994 he made sure that I got every support when women’s boxing was still in its infancy,” she said.

Vabaza-Booi said it was a perfect coincidence to be bestowed with the award named after Tshwete, who crafted her career.

“The award could not have come at a more perfect time, especially as it is named after someone I consider my mentor,” she said.

The honour is one of the slew of accolades she has collected for her outstanding boxing contribution, including a similar award at the provincial Sports and Recreation Achievers ceremony in 2019.

In fact, 2019 was her biggest boxing feat as she was also voted as the official of the year at the WBF awards in Germany.

“To me, 2019 was the best acknowledgement of my contribution in sport owing to the two awards I was bestowed with.”

Vabaza-Booi has broken numerous barriers in sport as, besides becoming the first woman official in a male-dominated field, she was also the first Boxing SA provincial female manager when she was appointed to the position in 2024.

Although she later resigned amid allegations of death threats as she often clashed with big promoters, her stature as one of the most influential people in boxing has not diminished.

She remains the only female television boxing analyst on the SABC TV programme, TKO.

“I can say I am grateful for the embrace I have received in boxing and the acknowledgement in that regard.

“I have always wanted to make my mark, believing that women should also play a role in the sport and coming from a boxing background, I felt I could contribute one way or another.”

Vabaza-Booi is related to Welcome Ncita and Vuyani Bungu, who remain icons of the sport, with Ncita becoming the first world champion from the province and only the second black boxer in the country.

Bungu holds the record for most world title defences by an SA boxer.

Vabaza-Booi’s nephew, Gabula Vabaza, held the SA flyweight title and was on the verge of challenging for the IBF junior featherweight title when the fight was cancelled at the 11th hour due to him failing a medical test.

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