Bunkers West LFA and Stella Esbend Stream suspended by Safa BC for facility fee payment

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The Bunkers West LFA has been accused of breaking the rules by making a payment directly to Buffalo City Metro

Clubs affiliated to the Bunkers West LFA and the Stella Esbend Stream face an uncertain future after being excluded from Safa Buffalo City soccer activities in all age groups following a suspension of membership.

A letter signed by Safa BC secretary-general Ongezwa Zigayi and dated Sunday said the decision was taken recently.

Safa BC’s regional executive committee accused the LFA and its stream of paying “right-of-use fees” directly to Buffalo City Metro for the use of facilities.

The region’s mother body said in the letter this breached a standing congress resolution which “expressly prohibits Local Football Associations and their streams from dealing directly with BCM in respect of the leasing of, or payment for, the right of use of facilities”.

It said the organisation was the only authorised body allowed to lease or pay for the use of facilities from BCM on behalf of its members and their streams.

Safa Buffalo City secretary-general Ongezwa Zigayi denies writing the letter. (FACEBOOK)

“The direct payment made by the LFA and the stream to BCM is accordingly contrary to, and in breach of, the standing congress resolution,” the letter addressed to the LFA and its stream said.

Safa BC further alleged that the LFA and the stream disregarded the standing congress resolution on facilities with BCM in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 seasons.

“The conduct now in issue therefore constitutes a repeated infringement.”

It said the suspension was provisional and would remain under active review.

Safa BC warned that if the LFA and the stream failed to correct the unauthorised transaction, it could be placed under administration or face disbandment.

“The LFA and the stream are directed to, before close of business on August 28, take the necessary steps to reverse, correct or obtain formal ratification of the direct transaction concluded with BCMM, and to provide the REC with written confirmation, together with supporting documentation, of the steps taken,” the letter said.

“The LFA and/or the stream are entitled to make written representations to the REC at any time before the REC’s meeting on August 30, and may request to be heard, in accordance with the audi alteram partem principle applied generally under the Safa disciplinary code.”

Contacted on Tuesday, Zigayi denied Safa BC had suspended Bunkers Hill and further denied writing the letter to the LFA despite his signature appearing on the document.

Later the same day, Hollywoodbets Regional League clubs Seagulls, Centre of Excellence, Brothers of Peace, St Johns FC and Doctors Unlimited A-Stars were informed in a letter from Safa BC that they could not register for the 2026/2027 season because of the Bunkers Hill LFA suspension.

“This communication serves to inform you that your registration for the 2026/2027 season is suspended pending your LFA resolving the facilities issue, and you must not pay the affiliation fee.

“For further clarity regarding this matter, you are advised to go and ask your LFA [Bunkers West LFA].”

This letter was signed by the Safa Buffalo City regional league office’s “V Javu”.

Stella Esbend executive member Enrico Williams referred questions to the LFA’s head, Abel Iglesias, who said the matter was internal.

“We can’t comment further, we are still in discussion with the mother body,” he said.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said: “Bunkers Hill local football club is currently utilising our facilities and pays the applicable annual tariffs directly to the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

“The club, therefore, maintains a direct payment arrangement with BCM in respect of the prescribed facility-use tariffs.

“This helps to ensure regular maintenance and upkeep of the facility.”

Buku said the metro was engaged in discussions with Safa Buffalo City regarding the annual hire of its facilities and other sporting matters, and they were scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

“These discussions are focused on the terms and conditions of the proposed annual arrangement, including the use of the facilities and the applicable tariffs.

“This is crucial because the municipality has to maintain the sports facilities and it is difficult for us to wholly offer them for free, hence the continued engagement.

“Sports fields cannot also be treated in the same manner.

“This anticipated arrangement has not yet been finalised as we have a scheduled meeting [Wednesday], and finalisation remains subject to agreement between the relevant parties.”

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