India close in on win despite Sri Lanka fightback in second Test

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Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara plays a shot to the offside as India's wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, looks on during the fourth day of the second cricket Test in Colombo on Wednesday

India were closing in on a big win in Colombo after Sri Lanka slumped to 229/6 at stumps on day four of the second cricket Test on Wednesday, having been made to follow on.

Sri Lanka lead by just 16 runs with four wickets in hand, and going into the fifth and final day the tourists will be looking to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Sonal Dinusha, who batted superbly for a hundred in the first innings, was unbeaten on seven, with Keshara Nuwantha (3) for company when rain forced play to end early.

Sri Lanka, who resumed the day on 265/8 in response to India’s 503/9 declared, were bowled out for 290 and asked to bat again.

“We wanted to insert the follow-on knowing very well that there is a lot of rain around,” India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said on the team’s decision to enforce the follow-on.

“We knew that it was going to be tough on the bowlers, but everyone felt that we should put them in again.

“Great to see the character shown by the bowlers, staying patient and creating those opportunities.

“This is a young spin attack that we have.

“There are nerves as some of them haven’t played a lot of Test cricket. But they were prepared to learn.”

Dinusha, who made 103 in the first innings, said: “We need to get as many runs as possible.

“We lost too many wickets in the last session and we need to bat well tomorrow.”

The hosts lost both their openers early before Kamindu Mendis and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) gave Sri Lanka hope with a 115-run stand for the third wicket.

Sooriyabandara, who had made 80 in the first innings, once again played spin superbly with clever footwork, while Mendis took on the fast bowlers in his 55.

But India persisted with the short ball against Mendis, keeping three fielders on the boundary and the plan paid off.

Mendis took on Mohammed Siraj and perished, with captain Shubman Gill running in from square leg to complete a stunning catch.

The spinners got back into action and three wickets fell for just nine runs as India regained control.

Sooriyabandara missed out on a hundred when he charged Manav Suthar.

The left-arm spinner cleverly fired the ball wide, leaving the batter stranded as Rishabh Pant whipped off the bails.

Sooriyabandara hit 10 fours and one six in his 173-ball stay.

After a long day on the field, India’s bowlers seemed tired, but Sri Lanka’s batters lacked patience and threw away their wickets as the visitors got back the momentum.

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