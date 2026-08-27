Coach Truter says ‘turning point’ awaits Chilli Boys in front of home fans

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Brandon Truter Head Coach of Chippa United FC is confident that a change in fortune awaits them in the Betway Premiership now that they'll be playing their home matches at home./Gallo Images)

With Chippa United finally set to play before their passionate home supporters, head coach Brandon Truter is confident that a change in fortune awaits them in the Betway Premiership.

The Gqeberha side will host newly promoted Milford FC at the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City next Saturday (3 pm).

The Chilli Boys make their long-awaited homecoming after being forced to play their opening ‘home’ fixtures against Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay on the road, as both Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadiums underwent essential maintenance.

The side played their first two home matches against Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay away.

“At the beginning of the season, both stadiums were unavailable for use after the playing surfaces required maintenance, resulting in the club having to stage its opening home fixtures outside the Eastern Cape,” a club statement read.

“Following the necessary maintenance work and assessment process, both venues have now received approval to once again host Premier Soccer League football.

“Chippa United will return to Buffalo City Stadium on September 5, where we will host Milford FC, with kickoff scheduled for 3 pm.

“The club will then return to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 12 to host Mamelodi Sundowns FC, the reigning CAF African champions, in what promises to be a major football occasion for the province.

“The approval of both venues marks the return of top-flight football to the Eastern Cape.

“Chippa United thanks all stakeholders involved and calls on residents across the province to come out in their numbers as we welcome football back to Kugompo City and Gqeberha.”

Chippa played to a 1-1 stalemate away against Siwelele in their last league fixture on Tuesday in Bloemfontein.

Azola Matrose of Chippa put his team ahead early in the second half, but Yandisa Mfolozi’s goal in the 75th minute allowed Siwelele to level the score.

The draw follows the Chilli Boys’ 3-0 loss to the league’s reigning champions, Orlando Pirates, which was their first loss of the new season.

After playing four games, Chippa have yet to win.

“We are closer to getting those three points, especially now coming back home to the Eastern Cape and coming back to our home supporters,” Truter said.

“I think that will be our turning point.

“Milford is not an easy opponent that we are facing next. It’s a team that comes up from the first division. It’s a team that comes up wanting to prove themselves with a lot of energy as well.

“So, it will not be an easy game, but definitely with our supporters behind us and playing back home, I think we will turn the corner with the three points. With the progress within the team, we are definitely moving in the right direction.

“We scored against Siwelele, so it’s about being more confident, keeping our concentration, and having the right mentality when we are under pressure.”

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