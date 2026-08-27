Eagles face must-win clash against Fort Hare for league survival

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WSU All Blacks players battle for the ball against East London Police in their Border Super League rugby game at Police Park last weekend.

While half of the WSU rugby camp is still toasting the All Blacks being crowned Border Super League champions, the other is on tenterhooks as the institution’s Eagles team fight to avoid top-tier relegation this weekend.

Bottom-of-the-table Eagles’ fate depends on whether they beat the University of Fort Hare at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni on Saturday.

This is their last league match and it is a must-win fixture.

They have nine points from 10 games while Old Boys have 11 from 11 outings.

A win for the Eagles will ensure they edge Old Boys, meaning KuGompo City’s oldest team would be relegated to the second tier.

Fourth-placed Fort Hare Blues are pushing for a third-place finish. They have 33 points from nine games.

If they get a bonus point over Eagles and another in their last game, they will surpass Young Leopards, who have 42.

The All Blacks face Swallows at the Mdantsane NU1 Field and the students will be in pursuit of a 10th bonus point in a row, while also continuing their unbeaten run.

They were crowned champions after beating East London Police last weekend at Police Park.

They have 45 points from nine matches, while Swallows have 21, also from nine games.

Iinyoni will be eyeing an upset in front of their home crowd as they push for the top six required for Brutten Cup and Eastern Cape Super 14 qualification.

In the Premier League, Rising Stars are on a mission to close the gap at the top between them and Lovedale College.

Stars face Winter Rose at the NU13 Mdantsane field.

They have 48 points from 10 games while Lovedale, at the top, have 54. The college have finished their campaign.

A win for Stars this weekend will mean they will be close to getting promoted to the Super League in their debut season.

Other games will see the Ntlaza Lions against the Busy Boys in Ntlaza, and the Ngculu Zebras playing Africans at the Ngqamakwe Sports Field.

• The Border U21 side will travel to Outeniqua High in George this weekend to face the SWD Eagles in the SA Rugby Shield U21 competition.

Defending champions Border will be in search of their first win of the new campaign after losing 47-34 to Boland at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane last weekend.

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