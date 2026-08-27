Griquas’ confidence boosted after Pumas win, says Bergh

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Zane Bester scores a try for Griquas during their Currie Cup Premier Division match against the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium

A commanding victory over the Pumas has given Griquas a major confidence boost ahead of the final rounds in the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division, coach Pieter Bergh said.

With a home semifinal already secured, Griquas will be looking to round off the league phase of the Premier Division season with a win over the Boland Kavaliers on Sunday.

Griquas remained joint leaders of the Currie Cup (with the Cheetahs) after a convincing 38-14 win over the third-placed Pumas in Mbombela last week.

“We knew going to play the Pumas away was going to be tough,” Bergh said.

“We didn’t shy away from the fact that we don’t have a good record there of late, and the Pumas have had our number over the last few years.

“It was important for us to get the performance and the victory.

“I thought the tactical plan we had going into the match worked brilliantly, and credit to the players for buying into it and executing on the day.

“To go to Nelspruit and score five tries while only conceding two against a team desperate to get into the playoffs and with a chance to overtake us makes it a very special victory for this group.

“Mentally, it was a victory this team needed. We’ve won in a lot of places, but I thought this team needed a victory in Nelspruit going forward.

“Hopefully that gives the group a lot more belief and confidence heading into the final rounds of the competition.”

With one league round remaining before the playoffs, the penultimate round produced a significant shake-up in the standings, with Griquas and Cheetahs securing home ground advantage in the semi-finals.

The Stormers XXIII kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a commanding 50-26 victory over the winless Vodacom Bulls XV in Pretoria and the Sharks XV and Lions played out a dramatic 22-22 draw in Maritzburg.

Sunday’s final game of the round saw the Cheetahs secure their spot in the top two by defeating the Boland Kavaliers 33-24 in Bloemfontein.

Griquas and the Cheetahs are both on 26 points after six matches, and while they will host the two semi-finals, who takes top spot will be decided after the final round of fixtures.

The race for third and fourth place will go down to the wire, with five teams still in it.

The Pumas occupy third place on 17 points, the Kavaliers and Stormers XXIII are tied on 16 points, with the Lions on 15 and Sharks XV on 13 still retaining hopes of qualification.

The Bulls XV languish in last position and have only five points from their six games.

Griquas produced arguably their finest display to underline why they remain favourites to retain the crown by beating the Pumas.

The men from Kimberley struck early when Zane Bester sliced through the defensive line to finish a superb individual effort.

Matters worsened for the Pumas when Ruwald van der Merwe received a yellow card for head contact, and Griquas immediately capitalised as Tiaan Lange crossed from a driving maul.

Lourens Oosthuizen added a third try after another powerful lineout platform before Clinton Swart gave the hosts brief hope with a converted score shortly before half-time.

George Whitehead’s penalty goal ensured Griquas took a commanding 24-7 lead into the break.

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: Lions v Stormers, Sharks v Bulls, Pumas v Cheetahs.

Sunday: Boland v Griquas.

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