Mdantsane celebrates 18 years of Kasi 10km race

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Mdantsane has played a huge role in the broader Eastern Cape, and has committed much in respect of sport, recreation, community, history and leadership to South Africa as a whole.

Ciskei Joggers was the initial running club formed in the area, and they played a significant role in cementing relationships through road running, which indirectly resulted in the formation of Real Gijimas in Mdantsane in 1982.

The club became a leader in performances across the board, including distances from 10km to the Comrades Marathon.

They were heady times back then and they delivered superb athletes and aggressive racing.

To this day, young men and women emerge from or gravitate towards the claret and white of Gijimas.

Teams that would have taken on the best around South Africa appeared in the results of races in the cities and the hinterland.

The names that remain in the annals of history who played a role, either fleetingly or long-term, include Justice Teyise, Patrick Sango, Efese Peter, who this week entered for his 20th Comrades Marathon at the age of 66, Jerry Tsotsi, the versatile and fleet-of-foot Monde Tutani, Makaya Masumpa, Mlamli Nkonkobe, Phillip Quvana and even the great Rogers Mbantsa, among others.

They may not have produced as many in the women’s fields, but the likes of Liesbet Ntozini, Ncumisa Mcata and Buzelwa Mnyanda took on the best and turned heads through their performances. They rate highly in their field.

Gijimas assisted in the organisation of various races, including the first “township” races in the Eastern Cape.

As a natural consequence, they launched their own 10km race, which is today well established as the Mdantsane Kasi 10km, and it will celebrate its 18th anniversary on Sunday.

The start will be flooded by runners of all ages who will tackle one of the province’s toughest 10km events, a 4km event for emerging runners and a 1,6km race called the Academy Miler.

In the 10km field will be the most seasoned runners, while the other two will attract bright-eyed youngsters from schools in the region and from those clubs who are spending efforts on the development of runners across the board.

The women and men to beat will line up among the singing, dancing crowd at the start, which is a stimulating feature of this and other Mdantsane-based races.

The women will, in particular, be led by established runners who have been dominating local race results, along with the odd junior runner too.

The Daily Dispatch has established that at least 35 clubs just from the Border-Kei region will be participating.

The race offers prize-money for the top five men and women, along with the top three in the various age categories.

An exception to the age-groups is in the junior races, where five cash prizes are being made available, which race convenor Alex Kambule says is part of promoting development.

There are, of course, many more Mdantsane-based clubs, adding to the spice of such an event, and it will be a spectacle well worth watching regardless of the unpredictable weather at this time of year.

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