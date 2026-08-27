Warriors ready for revamped domestic season

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The Dafabet Warriors will look to last season's T20-winning captain Matthew de Villiers and other senior figures for guidance as they navigate the new CSA domestic landscape

The Dafabet Warriors will begin their 2026/2027 domestic campaign with a four-day clash against Western Province at Newlands in Cape Town on September 10, as Cricket South Africa rolls out a revamped competition structure.

They will then play their first match in Gqeberha, hosting the Titans at Nelson Mandela University from September 17 to 20.

The Warriors’ Pro20 Cup campaign starts on September 25 against the North West Dragons at SuperSport Park in Centurion, before they play their first home T20 against the Wenbro Limpopo Impalas at Dafabet St George’s Park on September 29.

Their 50-over campaign gets under way on February 27 against the NWU Dragons in Potchefstroom, with their first home fixture coming against the DP World Lions at St George’s Park on March 3.

The revamped structure sees the former T20 Challenge and T20 Knockout combined under the new 16-team Pro20 Cup, while the traditional 50-over competition becomes the Dafabet Pro50.

The red-ball format will be known as the 1st Class Series, with division 1 teams set to play at least three additional matches, while division 2 will compete in the 1st Class Shield and Dafabet Pro50 Shield.

The expanded Pro20 will bring together teams from both divisions, as well as an SA Emerging side, in one premier T20 competition.

The promotion and relegation structure will remain in place over two years, although it will not apply to the Pro20.

The Warriors will enter the new campaign looking to build on a successful 2025/2026 season in which they claimed the T20 title and reached the knockout stages of the 50-over and first-class competitions.

Their all-round performance across the three formats provides a strong platform heading into a season that will offer further opportunities to challenge for silverware.

They have largely retained the core of last season’s squad, with Sibonelo Makhanya, Beuran Hendricks and Andile Mokgakane the notable senior additions.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said the changes were aimed at simplifying the domestic game while creating a stronger platform for players and teams.

“The 2026/2027 season marks an exciting new chapter for domestic cricket in South Africa,” Moseki said.

“We have taken a deliberate approach to simplify and strengthen the way our competitions are positioned, creating a clear identity that fans, players, partners and stakeholders can connect with.”

The increased first-class programme is also intended to provide players with greater opportunities to develop in the longer format and help produce cricketers capable of competing successfully at international level.

Dafabet has also come on board as the official competition partner of the Pro50 competitions in both divisions, extending its existing relationship with CSA.

The Warriors will now look to carry last season’s momentum into a revamped domestic campaign next month.

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