Proteas crash to defeat against Namibia in T20 tri-series opener

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SA's Dewald Brevis plays through the offside against Namibia in the opening match of the T20I tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground, in Windhoek on August 28, 2026.

Top-order batter Dewald Brevis struck 75, but could not prevent South Africa suffering a surprise 18-run defeat by hosts Namibia in the opening match of a Twenty20 tri-series on Friday.

After losing the toss in Windhoek, Namibia posted 163-9 thanks mainly to openers Jan Frylinck (60) and Louren Steenkamp (40).

The reply from experimental South Africa began badly with openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius (9) and Jordan Hermann (7) going cheaply.

With Brevis at the wicket, there was hope, but when he fell to the final ball of the 17th over, getting a thick outside edge to a full toss, the die was cast, and South Africa ended on 145-9.

Namibia are a second-tier cricket nation and 17th in the world T20I rankings, 12 places below South Africa, who face Zimbabwe on Saturday in the second of six mini-league matches.

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will co-host the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup from October 4 to November 21.

Brief scores: Namibia 163-9 in 20 overs (J. Frylinck 60, L. Steenkamp 41; P. Subrayen 3-32) v South Africa 145-9 in 20 overs (D. Brevis 75; R. Trumpelmann 3-24, J.J. Smit 3-31). Namibia won by 18 runs

Saturday: South Africa v Zimbabwe (2pm) - AFP

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